LoL pro leaks strats for saucy pics?! Worlds 2021 Groups Preview | The Jungle

There was plenty of excitement during the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Play-Ins, and as the surviving teams prepare for the Group Stage, MonteCristo, IWDominate, and dGon look ahead to the upcoming action.

The LoL Worlds 2021 Play-Ins are all wrapped up, with Cloud9 and Hanwha qualifying for the Group Stage. But, all anyone’s been talking about is ex-Beyond Gaming pro Maoan, who left his former team out to dry after leaking their strats in return for some questionable pictures.

Join Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles, Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera and Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales as they review the eventful League of Legends Worlds 2021 Play-Ins and look ahead to the Group Stage.

