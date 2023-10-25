LoL pro Jankos rages after getting wrecked by buffed K’Sante: “What a disgrace”

League of Legends pro player Jankos completely lost their mind on stream after facing up against the recently reworked K’Sante on Patch 13.21.

One of the most difficult problems the developers of League of Legends face is balancing the game. With over 160 champions, plenty of items, thousands of team combinations, and more, it’s no easy task keeping everything in a somewhat fair state. This is even more difficult when accounting for the different skill brackets and professional play.

Because of this, certain champions in League have to be completely balanced around their presence in professional play, essentially making them unplayable by your average gamer. Akali, Azir, and Ryze are just a few examples of characters completely balanced around professional play, lowering their win rates in a solo queue environment.

K’sante is the most recent problem child of this issue, with a rework in Patch 13.20 aiming to make him more playable at average levels. Unfortunately, the rework, subsequent buff in Patch 13.21, and now a multitude of bugs have pushed K’sante to one of the best champions in the entire game. This has definitely caused frustration in the player base, particularly with one pro player named Jankos.

Jankos screams in guttural agony after facing K’Sante

Jankos recently had one of their first battles against Patch 13.21 K’Sante, and their reaction to the champion should be documented in the League of Legends Hall of Fame.

The enemy K’Sante was caught out in a 1v4 scenario, a surely unwinnable battle. However, K’Sante’s ultimate has the ability to drag an enemy champion over the wall. Unfortunately, Jankos was the target of that ability, being dragged far away from allies and into the enemy team.

From there K’Sante was able to gain massive amounts of damage thanks to his ultimate, which allowed the tank to obliterate Jankos, leaving him screaming, “What a disgrace to this company!”

This isn’t the first time K’Sante has been the target of pro player frustration, with Showmaker’s legendary rant on the champion becoming an iconic copypasta that still remains relevant to this very day.