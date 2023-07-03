LoL players heap praise on new 2v2v2v2 Arena mode: “Most fun I’ve had playing League”

League of Legends players have praised Riot’s newest Arena game mode, even while the game is still only on the public beta environment testing servers.

Riot’s flagship title League of Legends has always been known for its most iconic 5v5 game mode. Take 5 players and place them against 5 others of equal skill level, add in some unique champions, abilities, and mechanics and you’ve got a certified classic. This is easily League’s most competitive and popular mode, with the professional scene only using this game type.

However, League wasn’t always like this. Back in the older days, Riot had several maps made including a 3v3 on Twisted Treeline and a Domination-style game mode on Dominion. The developers also experimented with various playlists, including a couple of PvE event modes and the wildly popular Teamfight Tactics.

Riot’s most recent experiment has produced the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode, which is currently available for players to test out on the PBE. Players were more than excited to hop onto the public beta environment and test out the mode, with many singing praises for the new take on League.

LoL players sing praise for Riot’s new 2v2v2v2 Arena mode

“If you haven’t already, hop on the PBE and try the new game mode. It’s an absolute revelation and some of the most fun I’ve had playing league. Hats off to the team responsible, they really caught lightning in a bottle,” a post reads.

Many echoed the same response, with some speaking about the replayability and variation of the mode.

“It’s like crack. Even the broken combos don’t ruin my fun because there’s a ton of them and the augments and maps allow for cheese plays,” one commenter stated.

Meanwhile, some Redditors have expressed their interest in the mode, but are feeling gatekept by the ping on the PBE, which only has servers for NA.

Arena will be hitting the live servers with Patch 13.14 on July 19, 2023.