League of Legends patch 12.5b notes: Master Yi buffs, Zeri & Jinx nerfs

League of Legends patch 12.5b is on its way, with the update focused on shaking up the AD carry meta. While Master Yi will be getting some buffs, seven of the nine champions getting changed hail from the bot lane, including Aphelios, Jinx, and Zeri.

League of Legends patch 12.5 was set to be a long one, so Riot are helping keep the meta in check with a bandaid b-patch a week after its launch.

Nine champions and one item are on Riot’s to-fix list on League patch 12.5b, with the biggest impact coming to the bot lane meta. Seven AD carry champions are set for big changes, while Locket of the Iron Solari is also primed for nerfs.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 12.5b, including the full patch notes.

When is League of Legends patch 12.5b?

Riot has revealed League of Legends patch 12.5b will be going live on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. This is one day after the TFT update, which hit servers on March 8.

There won’t be a global rollout ⁠— every region will get the changes at the same time, so keep an eye for the call from Riot before they come into effect.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 12.5b?

Major AD carry meta changes with Zeri & Jinx nerfs

The AD carry meta to kick off League of Legends Season 12 has been pretty stale, especially since Zeri’s release. There’s been three predominant AD carries at the top of the charts: Aphelios, Jinx, and the aforementioned Spark of Zaun.

Funnily enough, those are the three that are facing the brunt of nerfs in League patch 12.5b. The three power picks ⁠— who have a combined pick rate of 40% ⁠— will be getting pulled back in. Zeri has already been nerfed numerous times recently, but Jinx has been untouched as she’s staked her claim as the best on the Rift.

Those will be supplemented with buffs to underappreciated champions Ashe, Draven, Lucian, and Varus. Together, it should lead to a major shakeup to the AD carry meta.

Master Yi gets some love after hotfix nukes win rate

Master Yi’s “nerfs” on League of Legends patch 12.5 only served to buff the Wuju Bladesman, who continue his rapid ascent up the tier list thanks to the changes to his Q, Alpha Strike.

However, a hotfix nerf shortly after the update has hit him a bit too hard on Riot’s metrics, with the developers promising a buff in the March 9 b-patch.

The exact changes have not been detailed by Riot yet, but they’ll likely be tinkering with the wild changes to his Alpha Strike, and perhaps giving back some power into his E, Wuju Style.

League of Legends patch 12.5b goes live on March 9. Check out the full patch notes below.

League of Legends patch 12.5b notes

Champions

Aphelios

Nerfs TBC

Ashe

Buffs TBC

Draven

Buffs TBC

Jinx

Nerfs TBC

Lucian

Buffs TBC

Master Yi

Buffs TBC

Ryze

Nerfs TBC

Varus

Buffs TBC

Zeri

Nerfs TBC

Items

Locket of the Iron Solari