League of Legends patch 12.5 notes: Master Yi & Gwen nerfs, Bee skins

League of Legends patch 12.5 is around the corner ⁠— and Riot has told players it’s going to be a small one. There’s still changes coming: Nerfs to popular Master Yi and Hullbreaker strategies are teed up, so too for Gwen and the recently-reworked Ahri, but not many buffs are on the cards.

League of Legends has seen its fair share of metas in Season 12 alone, most notably the enchanter Smite top strategy that took over solo queue just a month ago. Now it’s Hullbreaker decimating the meta, and that’s the big talking point of patch 12.5.

The top lane-centric bruiser item has taken Summoner’s Rift by storm since the fighter item rework, and now junglers and some mid laners are even taking it. That will be nipped in the bud though come the March update ⁠— somewhat.

It’s not the only change coming, but there’s only a few in patch 12.5.

The recently-reworked Ahri is being nerfed, same goes for Master Yi’s new meta build and Gwen jungle. As for buffs? Kennen, Samira, and Seraphine are all players can look forward to for now. No changes to Renata Glasc, League’s newest support, are planned following her hotfix nerf however.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 12.5.

When is League of Legends patch 12.5?

While League of Legends patch 12.5 won’t be delayed because of Presidents’ Day, it’s the reason behind the small amount of changes. The schedule still moves on as promised by Riot with the next update shipping on March 2.

The fifth update of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10am AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here are the key timings:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 12.5?

Master Yi nerfs target Duskblade build

Riot have had their eyes on Master Yi’s Duskblade build for a few weeks now, and after delaying the trigger pull in patch 12.4 they’ve finalized the changes for the March update.

Nerfs to the Wuju Bladesman exclusively target his Duskblade of Draktharr build, which has seen him catapult up the tier lists. Riot are adding on-hit damage to his Q, Alpha Strike, while reducing its base damage to entice players to build crit-centric items. His E will also do less base damage.

However, there are some quality of life fixes in there, allowing Master Yi players to buffer abilities during Alpha Strike.

The recently-reworked Ahri is having her time in the sun, but the developers are pulling down the shades slightly to make her a bit more mana-hungry. Gwen’s jungle clear is being nerfed, while Xin Zhao’s dominance on the meta might end with a big change to his ultimate.

Finally, the Hullbreaker nerfs will make the item less viable on ranged splitpushers like Quinn or Urgot, who could find success with the fighter item. It remains unchanged for melee carries, however.

Seraphine buffs helps her keep up with other enchanters

There’s only three champions lined up for buffs so far in League of Legends patch 12.5, and Seraphine leads the charge. The Piltovan songstress has fleeted in and out of the League meta, but she sits firmly below other enchanters as of late.

To bring her back into the fray, Riot are targeting the healing and shielding on her W, Surround Sound. It will cost less mana, scale better into the late game, and give a stronger baseline heal. Her scalings are being cut back to compensate though, firmly buffing her in support while keeping her equal in power across other roles.

Samira is getting some base stat buffs as well as a nice ultimate cooldown decrease, letting her “spin-to-win” more often in fights. Kennen will receive bonus damage on his W-infused auto attacks.

New Bee skins

The cosmetics keep coming in the League of Legends updates, with four new bee skins coming in patch 12.5.

Riot have been surprised by the player engagement on this skinline, which has been making repeat appearances over the last couple of seasons. Four new champions will be pollinating the flowers dotted across Summoner’s Rift in their bee-inspired outfits.

Heimerstinger

Nunu & Beelump

Orbeeanna

BZZZiggs

You can bee-line to the in-game store and grab them ⁠— plus their eight Chromas a piece ⁠— once the update launches.

🐝🍯 The bees are coming… Get ready to join the swarm!🍯🐝 pic.twitter.com/EMJc6McCZd — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 15, 2022

You can find the full League of Legends patch 12.5 notes below, although these are subject to change depending on PBE testing (h/t [email protected]). The update will go live on March 2.

League of Legends patch 12.5 notes

Champions

Ahri

W: Fox-Fire

Mana cost: 25 ⇒ 30

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150

E: Charm

Mana cost: 50 ⇒ 60

Gwen

Passive: Thousand Cuts

Monster max damage: 10 (+25%AP) ⇒ 10 (+15%AP)

E: Skip ‘n Slash

Bonus attack range: 100 ⇒ 50

Kennen

W: Electrical Surge

Fourth attack damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+100%bAD & 25%AP) ⇒ 35/45/55/65/75 (+120%bAD & 35%AP)

Master Yi

Q: Alpha Strike

Damage: 25/60/95/130/165 (+90%AD) ⇒ 30/60/90/120/150 (+60%AD)

Crit damage modifier: 60% (+bonus crit damage%) extra ⇒ 50% (+bonus crit damage%) extra

Now applies on-hit effects

CD refund now scales relative to the max cooldown reduction from Ability Haste

E: Wuju Style

Damage: 30/40/50/60/70 ⇒ 30/38/46/54/62

Duration now doesn’t decrease during Alpha Strike Also doesn’t decrease during Meditate

Can now cast during Alpha Strike

R: Highlander



Duration now doesn’t decrease during Alpha Strike Also doesn’t decrease during Meditate

Can now cast during Alpha Strike

Samira

Base stats

R:

Seraphine

W: Surround Sound

Mana cost: 50/70/90/110/130 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90

Cooldown: 26/25/24/23/22 seconds ⇒ 28/26/24/22/20 seconds

Shield: 75-225 based on level (+45%AP) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+40%AP)

Allies are now granted the same shield value rather than two-thirds of Seraphine’s value.

Heal: 5% (+1.125%AP) missing health ⇒ 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.75%AP) missing health

E: Beat Drop

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Xin Zhao

E: Audacious Charge

Cooldown: 11 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

R: Crescent Guard

Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Items

Hullbreaker