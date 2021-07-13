The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.15 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the July 21 update, including Akshan’s Season 11 debut, a raft of balance changes for Sylas, Viego, and Aurelion Sol, more Sentinel of Light event skins, and plenty more.

Akshan arrives in newest Sentinels update

Riot “shaking up pro play” for LoL esports playoffs

Sylas, Viego, Aurelion Sol headline patch nerfs

Riot Games has two specific focuses heading into the next LoL update: a “pro-facing shakeup for playoffs” as well as “high performing solo queue champions.”

That plan has put a host of popular League champions in the spotlight for nerfs, including Season 11’s debutants Gwen and Viego. Pro play darlings Sylas and Thresh, and even ⁠— surprisingly enough ⁠— Aurelion Sol are also in Riot’s crosshairs, the latter of which earning his place off his high-elo win rates.

New split-push item Hullbreak will also be handed buffs.

Balance changes aren’t the only thing on in the July 21 update, however. New LoL champ Akshan also swings onto the game’s massive character roster, complete with a controversial resurrection spell and a “Cyber Pop” skin.

Speaking of skins, the Ruination event rolls on: Riot is adding three more Sentinel skins, and Miss Fortune and Thresh will be getting “Ruined” cosmetics.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.15, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.15?

After last week’s 24-hour delay for America’s nationwide Independence Day holiday, the League of Legends update schedule is back on track.

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.15, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, June 23. The download will begin to roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.15?

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, arrives

Riot Games has revealed new League of Legends champion, Akshan, and confirmed his Season 11 release date: the whip-wielding Sentinel of Light is set to make his Summoner’s Rift debut during the long-awaited “Rise of the Sentinels” story update.

Akshan is joining the League of Legends roster as the game’s 156th champion. He is expected to primarily be played in the mid lane.

Using a grappling hook and whip, Akshan aims to fight against Ruination and seeks vengeance for the death of his fallen mentor, Shadya. Equipped with her sacred weapon that saved him as a boy, Akshan is never willing to back down from a fight.

Read More: New League of Legends champion Akshan revealed

As one of the Sentinels of Light, he wields a tremendous amount of power. Riot writes, “Akshan always seeks to do the right thing, no matter the cost.”

More Sentinels of Light skins

Riot Games are shipping seven new Ruination skins in League of Legends patch 11.15, including “Sentinel,” “Ruined,” and “Unbound” alternate cosmetics.

This update’s skin releases are all tied into LoL’s overarching Season 11 story. Viego has possessed disciples across Runeterra (the Ruined). Now the region’s defenders (Sentinels) have been tasked with stopping the League of Legends big bad. We already saw seven similar skins in last cycle’s LoL update.

Here’s the champs getting Ruination skins:

Graves (Sentinel) ⁠— 1820 RP

Pyke (Sentinel) ⁠— 1350 RP

Rengar (Sentinel) ⁠— 1350 RP

Miss Fortune (Ruined) ⁠— 1350 RP

Thresh (Unbound) ⁠— Rewards

New champion Akshan will also be getting a “Cyber Pop” skin alongside his official LoL release. The funky neon skin will be 1350 RP from launch day.

League patch 11.15 will drop on July 21.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.15 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Annie

Aurelion Sol

Gwen

Irelia

Kayle

Sylas

Thresh

Viego

Wukong

Nerfs

Blitzcrank

Caitlyn

Cassiopeia

Kennen

Mordekaiser

Nidalee

Rell

Shyvana

Syndra

Xayah

Adjustments

Rumble

Dr Mundo

Items

Buffs

Hullbreaker

Skins

Coming soon…