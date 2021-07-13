Riot defends shock Aurelion Sol nerfs after League community backlash

A League of Legends dev has defended the nerf coming to Aurelion Sol in patch 11.15, despite the champion having one of the lowest pick rates in the game.

Having released all the way back in 2019, Aurelion Sol has always been a relatively unpopular pick in the League of Legends.

For the most part, this has been put down to the Star Forger’s unconventional kit which can take a lot of practice to pick up and use effectively.

However, despite Aurelion’s extremely low pick rate, his win rate is one the highest in the game at Elite MMR. This puts Riot in a difficult position when it comes to balancing, and they’ve finally decided it’s time to implement some nerfs.

This has led to a lot of backlash from the community who don’t understand why Riot is nerfing a champion with such a low pick rate.

Riot dev explains why Aurelion Sol is getting nerfed in 11.15

On July 12, Lead Game Designer Jeevun Sidhu released the 11.15 patch preview on Twitter, revealing which champions would be receiving buffs & nerfs in the upcoming update.

Although the likes of Viego and Gwen making an appearance on the nerf list was no surprise to the community, the mention of Aurelion Sol came as a shock to a lot of players due to his low pick rate.

According to LoLalytics, the Star Forger has a 0.62% pick rate worldwide, making him one of the least popular champions in the game. However, as outlined by Sidhu in his follow-up tweet, Aurelion’s overall popularity doesn’t tell the whole story.

“For context: Aurelion Sol’s Elite win rate in the last 2 patches has been 57.3% and 57.4%… both of those have been the highest win rates of any champion in Elite MMR.”

While these stats do show that Aurelion is a strong pick at the top level of play, a lot of players put this down to him having high MMR one-tricks who have completely mastered his kit.

Well, according to Sidhu, that’s not the case and there’s nothing to suggest his low play rate is the cause of his high-win rate.

Despite Sidhu’s justification for the Aurelion nerfs, a lot of players believe that his complicated kit is the reason why his win rate is so high.

According to them, if Riot reworked the Star Forger to make him more accessible for new players, his win rate would balance out: “Maybe change him to make him more popular so his winrate decreases so that new people actually pick him up”.

Some players are even criticizing Riot for basing their nerfs off raw stats, claiming they sometimes lack context: “I haven’t seen ASol in soloQ in months but tbh I think that raw stats usually lack context”.

It’s unclear what specific changes are being made to Aurelion in 11.15 at this time, but with the patch scheduled to go live on July 21, it won’t be long before we find out.

We’ll have to keep an eye on how these nerfs affect the Star Forger’s win rate and see if Riot has any plans to rework his base kit.