LoL devs lock in major changes coming to surrender vote system

League of Legends developers have announced major changes coming to the in-game surrender vote system, attempting to shift the feature to be more of a “team action”.

One of the most frustrating and annoying parts of League of Legends can often be your teammates. In a solo queue environment, you’re paired with four other random players who could potentially carry or throw the entire game for you.

Negative behavior can come in the form of raging in chat, intentionally feeding, griefing other teammates, or even just spam surrendering. Riot has attempted to crack down on this before but despite their best efforts players can still have negative impacts on one another in game.

The developers are once again attempting to crack down on this behavior by changing how the surrender vote system works in the game. These changes are slated for Patch 13.16 and aim to make the surrendering process more of a “team action”.

LoL devs announce major surrender changes coming in Patch 13.16

Riot Auberaun took to Twitter to explain the new system.

Players will no longer be able to see who has started the surrender vote, and if the player starts one, they won’t be able to for another 6 minutes. Other players will still be able to on a 3-minute cooldown, however.

Alongside this, the surrender vote will automatically resolve if it can’t be passed, meaning the annoying little box will not remain for longer than needed. The text box will also now list what form of surrender you’re asking for, be that AFK Surrender, Surrender, or Remake.

These are huge quality-of-life and toxicity mitigation changes that are a welcome addition to League of Legends.