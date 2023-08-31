LoL concept artist reveals reasoning behind champion’s “bottom-heavy” aesthetic

The newest League of Legends champion Briar’s concept artist has explained why the character has a specific “bottom-heavy” aesthetic that players went crazy over.

League of Legends’ newest champion is about to join the fray. Briar the vampiric Noxian has been teased for quite some time now, with the champion being officially revealed earlier today.

Due to several leaks, we’ve known about the champion’s splash art for a while, and the player base has been interested in the character’s lower regions ever since.

Fortunately now with the full reveal of the champion, Riot has released their Champion Insights blog, which gives players more knowledge about the design process.

Riot Games Briar’s Champion Insight Blog gives information about the design process of the newest release.

LoL dev explains reasoning behind new champions bulky look

The Champion Insights for Briar included details about the champion’s backstory and lore, to their gameplay fantasy.

The highlight of this blog post spoke about the champion’s visual representation in the game. Lead concept artist of Briar, Sunny “Kindlejack” Pandita, explained how they implemented the Noxian vampire into the game, with pillory and stakes included.

“We needed to visually communicate this idea of game design’s (the idea of holding back a powerful, monstrous nature) so we zeroed in on the concept of a physical restraint.”

Kindlejack also played around with the champion’s shape itself, explaining why they made the champion seem more “bottom-heavy” to better suit her bloody theme.

Riot Games The splash art for Briar has caused quite the commotion among League players, for rather questionable reasons.

“It’s kind of subtle, but with Briar’s shape, I wanted to give her thicker legs and bottom-half with a more petite upper body.

The idea here is that if she’s actually made from blood magic or living blood, she should be a little bit more bottom-heavy like an I.V. bag or the shape of a droplet of blood.” the developer elaborated.

Briar is currently available on the Public Beta Environment and will hit the live servers in Patch 13.18 on 13 September, 2023.