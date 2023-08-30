Everything we know about League’s new champion Briar: Abilities, release date & more

Briar’s arrival in League of Legends is getting closer and closer and her abilities have been revealed alongside a morbid, yet slapstick, cinematic. Here’s everything we know so far about League’s next champion.

Riot Games has revealed the abilities and the personality of the next Champions to come out in 2023, Briar. The Restrained Hunger is a science experiment gone wrong that has recently been freed to wreak havoc on the League of Legends universe, and player’s matches.

The Champion has already had some controversy around its splash art has caused an uproar in the community. Briar’s abilities were also leaked a few days before they were announced and some have dubbed the Champion as a better version of Warrwick.

Regardless of the controversies, Briar is hitting live servers soon and is bringing a Jinx-like energy that League has not seen in a while.

Who is Briar in League of Legends?

Briar is a humanoid League Champion that is themed around hunger and her kit revolves around players balancing her frenzied state with her controlled state.

Briar is an innocent type of Champion who comes from the Black Rose. She is a failed experiment and has an uncontrollable bloodlust that requires a special pillory to control her frenzied mind.

She has broken free from her prison and is now controlled by no one. Fans can see what Riot is going for in the new Champion’s lore and themes in a newly-released cinematic.

Briar full ability list in League of Legends

We do not know the numbers for Briar’s kit just yet, but we do have a description of every ability and her passive.

Passive: Crimson Curse

Briar’s attacks and abilities apply a stacking bleed that heals her for a portion of the damage dealt. Perpetually hungry, she gains increased healing based on her missing health but lacks innate health regeneration. She will also heal for any remaining bleed damage when a bleeding enemy dies.

Q: Head Rush

Briar leaps to a unit dealing damage as well as stunning them and breaking their armor. Briar will stop prioritizing enemy Champions if she casts this ability on a minion or monster during the effects of Blood Frenzy.

W: Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack

Briar leaps forward and shatters her pillory, entering a Blood Frenzy that causes her to relentlessly pursue the nearest enemy (prioritizing champions). While frenzied she gains increased Attack Speed and Move Speed and her attacks deal damage in an area around her target.

Briar can reactivate this ability while frenzied to take a CHOMP out of her target on the next attack, dealing additional damage based on their missing health and healing her based on the damage dealt.

E: Chilling Scream

Briar refocuses her mind, removing Blood Frenzy and channeling energy into a powerful scream that damages and slows enemies. While charging she takes reduced damage and heals for a portion of her max health. A fully charged scream knocks back, dealing additional damage and stunning enemies that hit a wall.

R: Certain Death

Briar kicks a hemolith, marking the first champion hit as her prey. She then belines straight to them, fearing other surrounding enemies on arrival, and enters a state of complete hematomania. She will pursue her prey until one of them dies, gaining the effects of Blood Frenzy as well as additional Armor, Magic Resist, Lifesteal, and Move Speed.

Briar’s release date is set for LoL patch 13.18, which should be coming on September 13, according to the current patch release schedule.

We’ll keep you updated with news regarding Briar, the Restrained Hunger, as it’s made public right here.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Briar in League of Legends.