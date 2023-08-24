New LoL champion splash art seemingly leaks online ahead of PBE launch

The new League of Legends champion, Briar, has seemingly had their splash art leaked online well ahead of an inevitable PBE launch.

League of Legends has had Naafiri in the rift for just over one month, however, it seems players are already eagerly anticipating the next champion, Briar.

LoL players had already devised that Briar would be a vampire of sorts, as the Champion Lead responsible for her development, Riot August, revealed on multiple occasions that they wanted to bring in a vampiric character.

Article continues after ad

And in addition, in an April dev blog discussing the champion roadmap, it was revealed that Briar was a mythological creature who had an uncontrollable hunger leaving her insane.

Article continues after ad

Now as we come closer to her eventual release into the PBE, it seems her splash art has already leaked online giving players a first look at possible visuals.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

First revealed by LoL leaker Big Bad Bear, we can take a look at the upcoming jungler and it seems she is a pale young vampire who is blind with white hair with red tips. To add to the eeriness, surrounding her is what seems to be fallen demacia soldiers.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, she seems to be trapped in a sort of pillory. According to the leak, she has a frenzy mode which presumably breaks her out of her pillory. She also has a dash stun, a fear, lifesteal, and no health regen, and is apparently a dive jungler.

Article continues after ad

Of course, players will need to take this information with a grain of salt as none of this can be verified for the time being. Though we may not have to wait much longer until it’s official. According to the devs, Briar should be making an appearance in the PBE around PBE update 13.18 or 13.19.

Article continues after ad

Just in time to be playable in the server before Worlds, but most likely not playable in the tournament itself.