LEC players reportedly fought for format changes that orgs “don’t like”

In a recent podcast, RichsWrath, the founder of H2K and an agent working on behalf of Odoamne and other League of Legends pros, claimed that players had to fight for the LEC format changes.

The LEC’s format is getting some big changes going into 2023. Rather than mirroring the LCS format, there will be three splits that each culminate in double-elimination best of 3s and 5s, giving Europe more sets than ever.

However, these changes will result in lower-tier teams getting a bit less time to play on stage than they had in the previous format.

RichsWrath, H2K’s founder and an agent working within the LEC, revealed that there were some orgs that weren’t too keen on the format changes in a podcast appearance.

Players reportedly fought for LEC format changes

The LEC format changes have been met with near-universal praise from players and fans alike (something that can’t be said for recent scheduling changes), but, according to RichsWrath, the players had to fight for this format.

He cited Odoamne in particular as a massive force in the fight for getting these format changes to the finish line, though Rich would later clarify that Odoamne was just a part of that fight rather than the one leading it.

“In this region, the players council actually has quite a lot of power. And they really pushed for this format. What’s interesting is that I know a few of the teams don’t like this format, and you can guess probably the reasons why.”

Rich goes on to explain how lower-tier teams play fewer games per season in this format, implying that lower-tier teams who consistently get knocked out before playoffs didn’t like this new direction.

He’d later clarify that opinions were mixed within the LEC and that some teams welcomed the format changes. However, he maintained that the players were unified in their fight for double-elimination and more best of 3 and best of 5 matches within the region.

With regions like the LPL and LCK constantly playing best of 3s, it’s no surprise that players were in favor of a format that would give them more practice playing the same way they would be at the biggest international events.