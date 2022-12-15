League Worlds returning to South Korea in 2023, according to reports

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship will take place in South Korea, according to multiple reports.

Independent journalist Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger was the first to report the story, with Korean journalist ‘Kenzi’ adding that Seoul will host the final match, potentially at the Gocheok Sky Dome baseball stadium.

Kenzi stated that Riot Games should confirm early in 2023 that South Korea will host the World Championship.

South Korea last hosted the League World Championship in 2018, when the final — pitting Invictus Gaming against Fnatic — was held at the Incheon Munhak Stadium. The country also co-hosted the 2014 Worlds events with Taiwan and Singapore, with the quarter-finals held in Busan and the semi-finals and title decider held in Seoul.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games South Korea will reportedly host its first Worlds since 2018

This year, South Korea hosted the Mid-Season Invitational 2022, with all matches being held in Busan. The World Championship then took place in North America (ending a six-year wait for the region), with the tournament spanning two countries (Mexico and the United States) and four cities (Mexico City, New York, Atlanta, and San Francisco).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The reports come just days after Esports News UK claimed that the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational will be held in London. Seeger has since reported the same information.

The 2023 international circuit will begin on January 10 with the Season Kickoff, which replaces the All-Star tournament. The two-day event will give fans “a first look at Season 2023 on the Rift and a peek at what’s in store for LoL Esports,” according to Riot Games.