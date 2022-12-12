League of Legends’ MSI 2023 reportedly set to take place in London

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

The League of Legends 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, MSI, is set to be held in London according to reports.

The Mid-Season Invitational is the second-biggest event in League of Legends behind Worlds. Still, it’s just as prestigious, as the top teams from each regional league come together to duke out to be crowned international champions.

Not only are bragging rights and a trophy on the line, but the tournament winner also secures their region an extra spot at Worlds.

While the 2023 season is still yet to kick off, early reports have revealed that MSI will be held in the U.K. next year.

MSI 2023 reportedly set to take place in London

According to reports from Esports News UK, the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational will be held in London, bringing League of Legends back to the UK for the first time since Worlds 2015 quarter-finals.

“The decision is not 100% set in stone, but several trusted sources told Esports News UK it’s likely,” the report read.

Similar to Worlds 2015, which was held at the OVO Arena (previously SSE Arena), the sources suggested that MSI may take place in Wembley.

Riot Games MSI has been held across the globe before, but it could finally come to London.

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational was held in Busan, South Korea, where we saw the LPL representatives Royal Never Give Up take down the LCK powerhouse T1 3-2 in the nerve-racking grand final to be crowned MSI champions.

Despite MSI undergoing a complete format change in 2020, the Mid-Season Invitational is expected to undergo more changes in 2023 after fans heavily criticized the tournament’s structure as “boring.”

Note that Riot is still yet to officially announce that MSI is heading to London, but we’ll keep you updated.