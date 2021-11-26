The “Heartbreaking” Moment That Cost Misfits Worlds | Deficio Reveals All

Misfits were heralded as one of the LEC’s best League of Legends teams, but failed to make the LoL World Championships, and Martin ‘Deficio’ Lynge explains what champion shattered the squad’s dreams.

Despite their dominant run in Europe’s LEC, Misfts’ League of Legends squad failed to make it to the LoL World Championships after a tragic loss to Europe’s powerhouse, Rogue.

In an exclusive interview Misfits’ EU Director, Deficio, explains how one champion was responsible for tripping them up at the final hurdle, and it was none other than Viego, the Ruined King himself.

