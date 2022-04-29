League star support Keria extends T1 contract ahead of MSI 2022

Korean League powerhouse T1 have announced that LCK Spring 2022 MVP Rya ‘Keria’ Minseok will remain with the team for another year, signing a contract extension that will carry him through to 2023.

T1 have locked in support Keria for another competitive year, ahead of their appearance at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. The 19-year-old support became the first-ever support player to receive the LCK’s regular season MVP award in Spring 2022, and has been with the team since November 2020.

T1 League of Legends @T1Keria 류민석 선수와 재계약을 체결하였습니다. 앞으로도 T1과 함께 할 역천괴 'Keria' 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드립니다. It's OFFICIAL! 'Keria' has re-signed with T1.

Today, T1 announced that he had signed an extension with the team, carrying his contract through to 2023. His current contract was set to expire in November 2022, and it’s not yet clear whether the extension will

A hot commodity

Famous for his aggressive style on engage champions like Thresh, Leona, and Nautilus, Keria has remained one of the LCK’s most exciting rookies since his debut in 2021. He was instrumental in T1’s undefeated run through the LCK in Spring, and is one of the LCK’s most promising young players.

Currently, he is one of three players on T1’s roster to be contracted with the team until 2023. Jungler Moon ‘Oner’ Hyeonjoon and bot laner Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Minhyeong both signed contract extensions in December 2021, while mid laner Lee ‘Faker’ Sanghyeok and top laner Choi ‘Zeus’ Wooje are both contracted until November 2022.

T1’s roster will compete in the upcoming 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, which kicks off on May 10 in Busan, Korea. They’ll face off against some of the best teams in the world for a chance at being crowned 2022’s first international champion.