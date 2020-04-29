League Pulsefire 2020 event guide: skins, pass, missions, rewards

Pulsefire 2020 has been confirmed as the next League of Legends in-game event, and we’ve got everything you need to know in one place. From the skins on offer, to the rewards you can earn, there’s plenty to grab.

With Galaxies 2020 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to adjust your sights to Pulsefire 2020. The next League of Legends in-game event is just around the corner.

With new skins, including a Prestige one, chromas, missions, and more on their way, you should be prepping for the grind now. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Pulsefire event, so if you want that Lucian Prestige, read on.

Pulsefire 2020 event skins

Four champions are joining the futuristic Pulsefire cosmetic line. Ekko, Fiora, Pantheon, and Lucian are being dragged into the next century with some high-tech weaponry and costumes.

While it’s not much of a jump for champions like Ekko and Lucian, for Fiora and Pantheon, it’s vastly different from their base skins. With holograms galore, traditional swords and spears have been traded in for, presumably, lighter and better versions. Skins equals wins, right?

Lucian is also getting blessed with a Prestige skin in the event. It’s the first special edition cosmetic for the AD carry, and transforms the Pulsefire blues into glimmering golds.

The skins will set you back around 1350 RP, except for the Prestige Lucian, which will cost 100 Prestige points or 2000 Pulsefire 2020 tokens.

Pulsefire 2020 event pass

With every event comes a pass. These passes are usually jam-packed with goodies, from event orbs, to extra missions to complete so you can complete that grind to the Prestige skin.

The Galaxies 2020 pass fell flat with some players however, and Riot has vowed to improve event passes for future events, starting with Pulsefire. We can expect it to cost the same ⁠— 1650 RP in most major regions ⁠— but there might be even more value packed in.

We will let you know exactly what’s in the pass when we can.

Pulsefire 2020 event missions

Regardless of whether you buy the pass or not, every player will have access to the Pulsefire event missions. They usually revolve around playing with the champions receiving new skins, and specific tasks on Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss.

There might even be a faction you can side with, like the Galaxies 2020 event. However, nothing is known about what to expect in this department. Check back later, because we will update you as soon as we can.

Pulsefire 2020 event rewards

Without the event in the live client, we can’t say for certain what rewards will be on offer, and for how much. However, we can assume some things.

Pulsefire Chroma icons for Shen, Twisted Fate, Riven, Caitlyn, Ekko, Fiora, and Pantheon were added to the PBE on Patch 10.10. This usually means there’ll be event-exclusive chromas available in the Pulsefire shop for 300 tokens.

The new release skins also usually get special loading screen banners players can pick up for 250 tokens. Little Legends Eggs should be available for 600 tokens as per normal, and there’ll be a host of smaller things like keys and event icons available for under 100 tokens.

Finally, the big ones ⁠— the Pulsefire Lucian Prestige skin and the 100 Prestige Points rewards ⁠— should come in at 2200 and 2000 event tokens respectively. It’ll take a lot of grinding to get both, but it’s possible.

When will the Pulsefire 2020 event start?

We can assume that the Pulsefire 2020 event will start with the release of Patch 10.10 on May 13. Galaxies 2020 wrapped up on April 27, with tokens expiring on May 12. We can also expect it to run for about a month.

We will update this piece as more information about Pulsefire 2020 arises.