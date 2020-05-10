Riot reveals plan to fix League of Legends Solo Q after Voyboy video

Riot Games have revealed a new plan to combat the “game-ruining behavior” that has been affecting players’ ranked solo queue experience in League of Legends, after streamer Voyboy expressed concerns for the playlist.

After popular Twitch streamer and former North American pro Voyboy revealed his disappointment over the current state of Solo Q matches in League of Legends, he was met with overwhelming support from the community.

Voyboy highlighted the apparent lack of punishment issued to players who had been “ruining games” by AFKing or intentionally feeding kills to the opposing team and called on Riot to implement some changes.

The League of Legends devs previously responded to Voyboy on May 5 during their latest installment of the Riot Report series and announced that they were working on solutions to counter the toxic behavior in-game.

However, they have now revealed a new plan to fans of the popular MOBA in a new blog post on May 8, outlining some of the new features and countermeasures that they plan on adding to League over the next few months.

Riot developer Andrei 'Meddler' van Roon explained that they had already started to work on improving report feedback, trialing a new system on NA servers before worldwide launch, and adding that it should “result in a significant increase in the number of punishments being surfaced.”

Ongoing - Monthly comms about ithttps://t.co/ieuJFxW80G — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) May 8, 2020

Along with some of the ongoing efforts, he announced that more features to counter toxic behavior would be added soon such as the ability to report and mute players in the Champion Select phase.

"Disruptive behavior in Champ Select is a problem that players have very few ways to deal with," Meddler admitted, "Starting around late Q2 we're going to give you the ability to report disruptive players in Champ Select."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16J6WiuMe-o

Following those changes, Riot revealed that they would also be looking towards "rapid, automated detection" to stop trolling in Solo Q matches, while explaining that they have been cautious of relying on the feature in the past, due to risk of players being falsely identified for toxic behavior and receiving unjust punishments.

Along with Riot's effort to solve the game's issues, Voyboy, who played a massive part in starting this movement, released another video on the topic, urging League of Legends fans to do their part in restoring the popular playlist.

Riot also revealed that their long term strategy to counter the "game ruining behavior" is still yet to be determined and will likely be dependent on the level of impact that some of their shorter-term changes will have.