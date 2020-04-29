First look at Pulsefire Lucian Prestige skin for League of Legends

Lucian is the next champion receiving a special Pulsefire cosmetic in League of Legends, with his new Pulsefire skin getting the make-over in Patch 10.10.

Well, it seems like Pulsefire 2020 has been all but confirmed as the next League of Legends event.

The Patch 10.10 PBE cycle has introduced a host of new skins in the futuristic cosmetic line, including an event-based Prestige skin for Lucian ⁠— just like Riot promised in January.

Pulsefire Ekko, Fiora, Pantheon, and Lucian skins revealed

Before we can jump into what Lucian’s Pulsefire Prestige cosmetic looks like in-game, we have to take a look at the base skin. Four champions received Pulsefire skins after Patch 10.9 ⁠— Ekko, Fiora, Pantheon, and Lucian.

If Ekko wasn’t already breaking the time-space continuum, he is now. He’s decked out with more holograms than ever, with his abilities getting a bit more of a futuristic touch. Fiora? Her vitals now shine a vibrant pink, with her abilities all getting a few more lights added to them.

Pantheon has ditched the spartan armor for some 22nd-century attire, including a holographic shield, while Lucian’s recall can now open portals to new worlds.

Pulsefire Lucian (including Prestige edition), Fiora, Pantheon and Ekko are coming soon to PBE! pic.twitter.com/X2awybp2TH — League of Legends EU (@loleu) April 28, 2020

First look at Pulsefire Lucian Prestige edition

Lucian’s Pulsefire Prestige skin builds on his base Pulsefire cosmetic. Instead of blue tinges, his costume and dual light pistols shine bright in gold.

His cape shines no matter where you tread ⁠— from Summoner’s Rift to the Shadow Isles. While some of the coloring on his abilities resembles his base skins, the extra touches are a nice touch to set it apart.

The Pulsefire 2020 skins should be coming to League of Legends on Patch 10.10, which releases on May 13. It should come alongside an in-game event, with a few assets arriving early onto the PBE last week.

Plus, we might even get a peek of these champions in Teamfight Tactics set 3.

The Pulsefire skin line fits perfectly into the Galaxies theme, and while Ekko and Fiora already feature in this set, maybe Pantheon and Lucian could carve out their own trait.