League of Legends Worlds: A Decade of Evolution

In the past decade, the League of Legends World Championship has become the pinnacle of esports. LEC casters Vedius and Drakos explain how it evolved into what it is today.

The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events of the year, and Worlds 2021 is set to live up to the hype. However, it wasn’t always that way.

Andrew ‘Vedius’ Day and Daniel ‘Drakos’ Drakos have opened up on how they think LoL Worlds got to this point, looking back at some of the most iconic moments including SKT’s reign of terror and China’s rise.

Advertisement

Discover More: DWG KIA title defence & Faker’s return, LCK at Worlds 2021 preview

