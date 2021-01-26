Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.3 ⁠— a particularly “meaty” update, Mark Yetter promises⁠ — is now locked and loaded. Here are all the notes for the Feb. 3 patch, including a raft of Season 11 item changes, and more.

The League devs continue to chip away at some of the standout issues that have popped up in Season 11 so far, including “systemic healing” (a focus LoL players have been less than pleased about) and the ripple effects of the item reworks.

This time, in patch 11.3, the Riot balance team is taking a “big sweep” through LoL’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.

There’s also “a lot of overpowered and ‘sad’ champions to adjust,” lead champion dev Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter confirmed on Twitter at the beginning of the patch 11.3 cycle ⁠— here are all the details on the next update, penned in to arrive on Feb. 3.

Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs

Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.

The Staff won’t be the only item coming under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker will also have some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).

Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage are also slated for nerfs. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.

Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3

The Iron Maiden is getting a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.

League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”

To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate ⁠— “Magnet Storm” ⁠— now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.

League champ 153 will be joined in the balance change bundle by another 19 champs, including Sylas, Seraphine, Anivia, and ⁠— quite shockingly ⁠— outdated jungler Udyr, who is up for a VGU this year.

LoL patch 11.3: planned buffs

Olaf

Cho’Gath

Pantheon

Rammus

Anivia

Elise

Ivern

Seraphine

Udyr

Taliyah

LoL patch 11.3: planned nerfs

Karma

Sylas

Singed

Riven

Jinx

Ezreal

Mordekaiser

Vladimir

Shyvana

League patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more

The next League of Legends skin line, Lunar Beast, will be coming in patch 11.3. Five champs are in line for the new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.

Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:

Alistar

Annie

Aphelios

Darius

Jarvan IV

Fiora (Standard & Prestige)

League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.

League of Legends patch 11.3 will drop on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 11.3 early notes

Champions

Rell

W damage 70-210 (+40 bonus ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+60 bonus ability power), shield 40-160 (+13% max health) ⇒ 20-120 (+13% max health).

Passive armor 10% ⇒ 20%, magic resist 10 ⇒ 20%, additional damage 10-70 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 10-70 (+40% ability power).

E allied armor 10% ⇒ 5%, allied magic resist 10% ⇒ 5%, damage 80-240 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 80-200 (+40% ability power).

R damage 120-280 (+70% ability power) ⇒ 120-280 (+110% ability power).

Items

Banshee’s Veil

Ability power 65 ⇒ 80.

Cost 2500 ⇒ 2600.

Chemtech Purifier

Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20.

[New] Healing or shielding an ally will cause their next damage to inflict 60% Grievous Wounds for three seconds.

Deadman’s Plate

Health 475 ⇒ 400.

Eclipse

Shield 150 (75 ranged) ⇒ 180 (90 ranged).

Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5-10% by champion level.

Force of Nature

Movement speed per stack 6 (max 30) ⇒ 8 (max 40).

Frozen Heart

Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.

Armor 80 ⇒ 70.

Goredrinker

Active heal 12% ⇒ 8% missing health.

Horizon Focus

Ability power 100 ⇒ 115.

Hypershot minimum range 750 ⇒ 700.

Immortal Shieldbow

Attack damage 50 ⇒ 60.

Attack speed 15% ⇒ 20%.

Ironspike Whip

Removed: “Minions and monsters take double damage below 50% health.”

Leeching Leer

Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5%.

Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Armor penetration 25% ⇒ 35%.

Phantom Dancer

Attack damage 0 ⇒ 20.

Attack speed 45 ⇒ 25%.

Long sword replaces Dagger in build.

Max stacks to get bonus attack speed 5 ⇒ 3.

Bonus attack speed at max stacks 40% ⇒ 30%.

Ravenous Hydra

Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% per champion level.

Riftmaker

Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% by champion level.

Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Silvermere Dawn

Coming soon…

Staff of Flowing Water

Ability power 60 ⇒ 50.

Sterak’s Gage

Base shield 200 ⇒ 100.

Shield duration 5s ⇒ 4s.

Verdant Barrier

Passive reworked: “Killing a united grants one (1) magic resist (max 15).”

Cost 1200 ⇒ 1000.

Zhonya’s Hourglass