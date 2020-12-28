Logo
Riot has new plans for “overpowered” healing in League, and players won’t like it

Published: 28/Dec/2020 2:31 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 3:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Odyssey Sona League of Legends skin.
Riot has unveiled new plans to deal with the “overpowered” healing running rampant in League of Legends heading into Season 11, and players aren’t going to like it; the devs have decided to “embrace” the mechanic, rather than nerf it.

LoL fans have long been at odds with Riot over two mechanics: boosted damage, and “overpowered” healing. While the League of Legends developers believe balancing health recovery with increased power is the way forward, many fans think the title has “far too much healing” and not enough ways to counter it in items or champion picks.

The issue has only been exacerbated in Season 10. Powerful runes like Conquerors and Triumph have become must-picks, while a handful of items now come packaged with lifesteal and health regeneration after the planned 2020 shop overhaul.

There’s bad news though; Riot disagrees completely.

In fact, they have a plan many LoL players may disagree with ⁠— according to dev Kevin ‘Captain Gameplay’ Huang, they’re “embracing” healing in Season 11.

Powerful healers like Soraka are getting the greenlight for buffs in Season 11.

⁠“Healing is a core and natural mechanic in League (and really in most games where units have health). Healing and playing around it should be embraced, and developed further rather than skirted away from,” he wrote on Reddit.

It won’t just be healing that is nurtured in 2021 and beyond, he added. Counter items like “Executioner’s Calling” and “Bramble Vest” will also be getting boosts, in an effort to make the healing vs grievous wounds dynamic a “core mechanic” in League of Legends.

“This includes easier to access Grievous Wounds… cheaper and more usable, in the same vein that you can buy armor to deal with physical damage.”

Katarina is just one of many mid lane champions that could be nerfed in League Patch 10.10 and beyond.
LoL champs like Katarina have enjoyed the game’s increased healing over the last season.

Originally, the League balance team were considering healing nerfs in the opening patches of Season 11. They have since “pivoted from that messaging” behind the scenes, following “some digging” into the meta on their test servers.

Huang did not reveal what the healing changes may look like.

Dexerto suspects most of these changes may come through item buffs and nerfs, especially considering the mammoth shop overhaul League of Legends introduced during preseason.

The LoL dev did admit, however, making healing ⁠— and countering it ⁠— a “core” part of Riot’s flagship title “could use a lot more development” before it’s ‘perfect.’

Snow day Zenyatta skin idea gives Overwatch hero a cozy new look

Published: 28/Dec/2020 1:13

by Bill Cooney
One Overwatch fan has come up with a great skin idea for Zenyatta that places him right in the middle of his own snowball fight, so move over Mei.

Zenyatta is no stranger to Winter Wonderland skins, since he already has two — Nutcracker and this year’s new one Toybot, but fans of Blizzard’s popular 5v5 are some of the most creative out there and have already started coming up with new ideas.

In case you were wanting more of Zenyatta in the cold, Redditor SirGawain23 has just the thing: a cozy “snowday” skin that instantly brings to mind those days where we got school off (if you live in an area that gets snow, that is).

Zen’s new “Toybot” skin obviously wasn’t enough for some players.

Zen is of course wearing a nice warm hat and some matching mittens, which he’ll need, because his orbs have now been transformed into snowballs.

Snowpants, a puffy coat and some solid boots complete the look, but this does make us wonder if Zenyatta even needs any of this stuff, seeing as how the last time we checked robots didn’t get cold like humans.

Questions about Omnic biology aside though, this skin does seem like it would be a ton of fun, and as one fan pointed out, one of the best parts would be unlocked after you got the skin.

“With 3000 competitive points you can throw yellow snowballs,” one user noted, and based on that alone we would love to see this one brought to life.

“Gaze into the snowstorm.”

Given that Zenyatta just got a brand new skin for Winter Wonderland 2020 though, the chances of him getting a new one soon are fairly slim, but not completely impossible, since there’s another event just around the corner.

That’s right, Lunar New Year is coming right up, usually starting around the middle of January bringing a whole load of new skins and cosmetics along with it as well.

Whether or not Zen will get a skin remains to be seen, but considering he already has two, it could be a long shot.