Riot Games has shipped one last surprise League of Legends update to round out the Season 11 cycle. LoL patch 11.25 is here, and there’s some major champion buffs & nerfs included in the December 14 changes.

Buckle up Summoners: there’s one final Season 11 patch to get your hands on before the New Year (and Season 12) rolls around in just a few short weeks.

According to Riot Games and their LoL balance calendar, the game’s 11.24 update ⁠— deployed onto live servers early last week ⁠— included the last changes the famous franchise title would get before 2022. Their messaging was they wanted to see “how preseason played out” before tweaking more.

As it turns out, that wasn’t necessarily true. This week, the League of Legends devs are sending one final list of buffs and nerfs for ten champions ranging from Vayne and Lux to Gwen and Kai’Sa, and more.

So, for one last time in 2021 before we leave this season behind for good, here’s all the juicy details on the surprise League of Legends patch 11.25 update.

When is League of Legends patch 11.25?

We should get the surprise update on December 15. It will begin rolling out at 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the very last Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s in LoL patch 11.25?

Surprise LoL champ changes

This week’s shock update is hitting nearly a dozen champs.

This includes Lux, Vayne, and Gwen, though only half of the change-list characters are getting positive tweaks. Gwen, Olaf, Kai’sa, Varus, and Pyke are all set for buffs in the secret December update, while Dr Mundo, Kassadin, Lux, Vayne, and Talon (though only his jungle pick) are being sent the other way.

On top of the ten champ changes slated for 11.25, the devs are also taking the wrench to the First Strike and Glacial Augment runes, one nerfed and one buffed.

Riot adds Debonair skins

The last patch of Season 11 (for real this time) has just three new skins, including the last of the Arcane-themed cosmetics to tie into the smash-hit Netflix series.

Here’s all the skins in this update:

Arcane Ekko — 1350RP

Elderwood Rek’Sai — 1350RP

Elderwood Gnar — 1350RP

Riot has yet to confirm if these skins will get any variety chromas, though Dexerto expects Elderwoods to get somewhere between four and eight.

League patch 11.25 will drop on December 15.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.25 notes

Champions

Buffs Gwen Olaf Kai’Sa Varus Pyke

Nerfs Dr. Mundo Kassadin Lux Vayne Talon (Jungle)



Runes

Glacial Augment (buffs)

First Strike (nerfs)

Skins

Elderwood Gnar

Stories have long been told of a monster that stalks the wood, rending massive oak trees asunder bare-handed– but few realize this titan is also the small, curious creature that collects baubles and bones and chitters through the treetops. The wise leave both to their devices. The foolish? Well, it depends which Gnar they meet.

Elderwood Rek’Sai

Spore-fiends stalk the deepest reaches of the forest, and Rek’sai is the broodmother from which all others spring. Those who see her hulking form of bloom and bark swimming through the trees rarely live long enough to tell the tale.

Firelight Ekko

Celebrating the RiotX Arcane event.