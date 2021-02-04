Riot knocks back more League Season 11 reworks after Udyr vote

There’s a handful of League of Legends champions in dire need of a rework. Dr. Mundo was the lucky one to be chosen in Season 11. However, Riot is slowing down the VGU schedule due to “new champions on the roadmap” they had to accommodate, including Viego.
While new champion releases are hotly-anticipated in League of Legends, so are reworks. Some of the game’s oldest champions have been brought back into the meta with the updates.
Picks like Akali, Aatrox, Mordekaiser, and Galio have gone from fringe picks to meta favorites post-rework. It might not be like an entirely new champion, but the VGUs come pretty close to that feeling.
Dr. Mundo is the only champion receiving a VGU in League Season, Riot has conceded.
Riot was promising two champion reworks a year, however in Season 11, they’re going to fall short of that goal. Instead, there’ll only be one major VGU in 2021, Dr. Mundo, due to time constraints as well as Ruined King plans.
“We had [originally] planned to do the VGU poll much earlier and ship 2 VGUs this year, Mundo and whoever won the poll,” lead champion designer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mirales told players on Reddit.
“The reason we had to delay the 2nd VGU [of] this year to 2022 specifically is because we couldn’t really delay other new champs [on] the roadmap. We had already planned the Return of the Ruined King story,” he added in a different post.
“All champs before those 4 were already in production so cutting them would be a lot more painful then delaying something that had barely just started.”
Two VGUs planned for League Season 12: Udyr plus one
Udyr’s rework isn’t expected until 2022 — Season 12 — but Riot are looking at getting back on schedule with two VGUs a year when that rolls around. Who exactly they’ll pick hasn’t been locked in yet though.
Udyr won the most recent VGU poll connivingly. His update will come in League Season 12 in 2022.
“We still haven’t decided what the 2nd VGU [in 2022] will be yet, we just have one slated. Who gets the VGU will depend on a lot of factors that we will consider once we get closer to starting ideation on it,” Reav3 added.
There’s still potential one of the 2021 poll entries could get reworked — Shyvana received the second-highest amount of votes. It’s still a while down the track though. Until then, players will have a few months to wait until Mundo’s rework launches sometime in Season 11.
Treyarch have released the full patch notes for another Season 1 update coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4, and it includes both new content and some changes to the game’s multiplayer and Zombies.
Season One continues to roll on in Black Ops Cold War and Treyarch aren’t stopping the influx of new content. Despite having already released a mid-season “Reloaded” update, the developers have sent out another patch with even more new stuff for players to enjoy.
Headlining this update for multiplayer is Express, a popular Black Ops 2 map that’s been remastered for BOCW. As for Zombies, a brand new map called Firebase Z is set to make its highly anticipated debut along with the Tombstone Soda perk.
Everything you need to know about the Feb 4 update can be found below, including the full patch notes.
When is the next Black Ops Cold War update? Global release times
This update went live overnight between February 3 and 4, depending on where you are in the world. Here are the global release times:
February 3
11:00 PM PT
February 4
1:00 AM CT
2:00 AM ET
7:00 AM GMT (UK)
8:00 AM CEST (EU)
6:00 PM AEDT (Australia)
What’s new in the Black Ops Cold War Feb 4 update?
Multiplayer
There’s plenty of new multiplayer content added in this update, starting off with the brand new Express map – a remastered version of the iconic map from Black Ops 2. Despite the game being set during the Cold War era, the futuristic nature of the map has not been touched, so it should look all too familiar for longtime CoD players.
Along with Express comes a 24/7 playlist so that everyone can enjoy it nonstop.
Express is the latest classic Black Ops map to be added in Cold War multiplayer.
There’s also a new 40-player Endurance mode, in which 10 squads of four drop into Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine to collect uranium and detonate bombs.
The big change in this mode is that once one bomb explodes, there’s always another one instantly turned online, meaning there are always five active ones in play. Also, the score limit has been doubled from 500 to 1,000, so there’s plenty of opportunities to earn tons of XP.
Four new maps have been added to the Prop Hunt rotation (Express, Raid, Crossroads Strike, and Armada Strike), while Nuketown ’84 was added to the Gunfight rotation, along with both 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight variants now available in Custom Games.
Here are the new rotation of featured playlists:
Express 24/7 [NEW]
Endurance FTDB (40 Players) [NEW]
Gunfight Blueprints (including Nuketown ’84)
Prop Hunt (4 maps added to rotation)
3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only
Face Off (3v3)
Nuketown 24/7
Endurance is set to be a very hectic mode with lots of chances to earn XP.
Zombies
As with Express in multiplayer, Zombies has gotten a brand new map as well: Firebase Z. There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Firebase Z, so it’s expected to be the talk of the town among Zombies fans for the next few weeks minimum.
A few other things have been added as well, including the Tombstone Perk, which is available in both Firebase Z and Die Maschine. Along with that come two new support items: Napalm Strike and Artillery.
Here are the available Zombies playlists:
Firebase Z Endless [NEW]
Firebase Z Round 20 [NEW]
Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
Onslaught Express [NEW] (PS4/PS5)
It’s also worth noting that there’s a lot of weapon balancing changes in this patch, including blanket adjustments to all assault rifles and SMGs, as well as a buff to the Streetsweeper shotgun.
Assault Rifles
Increased critical hit damage on all assault rifles.
Increased max ammo stock on all assault rifles.
Submachine Guns
Increased critical hit damage on all SMGs.
Increased max ammo stock on all SMGs.
Shotguns
Increased base damage on the Streetsweeper shotgun.
Increased range of the Streetsweeper shotgun.
Here are the full patch notes:
Black Ops Cold War February 4 update patch notes
GLOBAL
Addressed an issue that led to choppy Voice Chat in some circumstances.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
Express [NEW]
Express now available in map rotation in Core and Hardcore modes.
Express 24/7 playlist now available.
General
Addressed an issue with uneven map distribution in non-map voting playlists.
Modes
Endurance (40 Players) [NEW]
New high-player count mode available on Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine.
After one bomb detonates, a new one comes online to take its place, so five bombs are always available instead of an initial set that gets reduced to a single bomb before the next wave.
Score limit doubled from 500 to 1,000.
Prop Hunt
Added new maps to Prop Hunt rotation:
Express
Raid
Crossroads Strike
Armada Strike
Gunfight
Added Nuketown ’84 to Gunfight map rotation.
2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight now available in Custom Games.
Hardpoint
Updated Hardpoint Owned score event to increase in score the longer a player controls the Hardpoint. This score modifier will reset upon leaving the Hardpoint.
Reduced Hardpoint Secured score event from 50 to 25 score.
Dropkick
Reduced how late players can join a match in progress.
Control
Additional defender spawn points added and logic updated for the B capture point on Raid.
CDL Custom Game Modes
Increased player count to allow for two Spectators in CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control.
Featured Playlists
Express 24/7 [NEW]
Endurance FTDB (40 Players) [NEW]
Gunfight Blueprints (including Nuketown ’84)
Prop Hunt (4 maps added to rotation)
3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only
Face Off (3v3)
Nuketown 24/7
Weapons
Launchers
Increased minimum damage for the two Launcher class weapons.
Equipment
Addressed an issue where players inside smoke from a Smoke Grenade would gain aim assist against players outside the smoke.
Decreased hip-fire accuracy when priming a grenade while sprinting.
Music Player
Original Treyarch music unlocked via War Tracks can now be played in the Music Player in the Barracks, including “Pentagon,” “Rooftops,” “115,” and “Damned.”
ZOMBIES
Maps
Firebase Z [NEW]
New “Firebase Z” map now available via Endless and Round 20 playlists for all players.
Addressed an issue on “Die Maschine” that rarely positioned players outside of the map when teleporting from the Dark Aether.
Express (Onslaught – PS4/PS5)
Express now available in Onslaught on PlayStation.
Featured Playlists
Firebase Z Endless [NEW]
Firebase Z Round 20 [NEW]
Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
Onslaught Express [NEW] (PS4/PS5)
Perks
Tombstone Soda [NEW]
Tombstone Soda Perk now available in “Firebase Z” and via Der Wunderfizz in “Die Maschine.”
Quick Revive
Addressed an issue that prevented Quick Revive from reducing the time it takes to regenerate to full health.
Support
Napalm Strike [NEW]
Napalm Strike now available as Support in Zombies.
Artillery [NEW]
Artillery now available as Support in Zombies.
Self-Revive
The Self-Revive will now only drop if a player in the game can equip it.
Capped the maximum amount of Self-Revives that can drop in a game to the total number of players in the game.
Sentry Turret
Addressed an issue that allowed duplicating the Sentry Turret support item.
Weapons
Assault Rifles
Increased critical hit damage on all assault rifles.
Increased max ammo stock on all assault rifles.
Submachine Guns
Increased critical hit damage on all SMGs.
Increased max ammo stock on all SMGs.
Shotguns
Increased base damage on the Streetsweeper shotgun.
Increased range of the Streetsweeper shotgun.
Blueprints
Addressed an issue that prevented attachments from appearing on the “Western Justice” Weapon Blueprint.
Armor
Level 1 Armor will now replace the first Armor Shard drop in a game when no players have Armor.
Ammo Mods
Cryofreeze
Reduced Cryofreeze cooldown from 3 seconds to 1 second to make it a more dependable method of slowing enemies.
Challenges
Added new “Requiem Advancement” category of Challenges for future additions.
Added first set of six new Requiem Advancement Challenges: “Firebase Z Report.”
Added new Dark Ops Challenge for “Firebase Z.”
Dead Ops Arcade 3
Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
New private playlist available for Solo players.
Allows players to start at their highest arena checkpoint reached in Solo mode. No stats or challenges are recorded, but achievements can be completed, including “Reunited with Fidolina.”
Gameplay
Added new pickup item: Divine Shield Potion – Grants player Divine Shield buff that allows player to absorb one damage event (30 min. expiration).
Added new key spawn locations: Added to the high road tunnel route.
Added a 1.5-second damage shield on player while in First Person when damage occurs.
Made slight adjustment to multiplier progression.
Auto-life donation now begins automatically after Round 64. The player with the highest lives to spare will now donate to downed teammates with a cooldown of 120 seconds.
Addressed an issue where the player’s shield was active even though effect was not visible.
Addressed an issue that prevented extra lives from being awarded at expected score thresholds.
Various gameplay bug fixes related to Fated Chicken disappearance, control bindings when exiting vehicles, unwanted deaths associated with traps, invisible electrical poles, missile turrets killing players, etc.
Enemies and Friendly AI
Greatly reduced Spider melee range.
Removed Skeleton boss from arena spawning.
Removed Demons from arena spawning.
Reduced Megaton melee distance.
Reduced Megaton arena spawn rate after Round 64.
Reduced Megaton health in arena.
Megaton Orb weapon is no longer a one-hit kill in arena.
After Round 64, enemy target selection behavior is now weighted entirely toward proximity.
Increased friendly skeleton horde health, enemy quantity, time duration, and weapon damage.
Addressed an issue where melee damage caused by a friendly skeleton guardian was not registering against enemies.
Addressed an issue where zombies could speed up while under the clock time slowdown effect.
Addressed an issue where explosive damage vs. Spider / Meatball enemies did not register correctly.
Addressed an issue where Spider enemies would not show up on radar.
Addressed an issue that allowed the Gladiator “Marauder” enemy to melee kill the player when it wasn’t facing the appropriate direction.
Addressed an issue where the Margwa was not dropping loot when killed.
Fates
Divine Chalice fated players now earn extra life 37.5% faster than standard players at every 125,000 points.
Divine Chalice fated users now respawn with temporary vitality buff.
Divine Shield fated players now respawn with Divine Shield buff.
After Round 64, when a Divine Shield fated player picks up a nuke drop, all players will now be granted a nuke.
Friendship fated player chickens now last 25% longer.
The Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate now periodically produces eggs in arena.
After Round 64, the Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate will now have permanently upgraded weaponry.
Addressed an issue that could prevent players from collecting a Fate in the Room of Fate when the room timed out (i.e. grabbing a Fate Rock with less than 4 seconds before the room expired).
Visuals
Added lighting in the Room of Fate above Fate Rock pedestals five and six.
Addressed an issue with various particle effects having visibility issues.
Addressed an issue that could prevent the player’s selected character skin from showing up correctly.
Weapons
Addressed an issue with the shotgun pickup that could cause it to initially begin firing slowly before speeding up.
Stability
Added various crash fixes.
General
Added various exploit fixes.
Added new camera mode: Extra High.
Addressed an issue where the player was not able to use the flashlight in First Person.
Addressed an issue with some collision in the Water Temple arena.
Addressed an issue in splitscreen mode where players would enter The Wild in shared viewport mode.
Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
Onslaught Express playlist now available on PlayStation. [NEW]
Spaced out special enemy spawns.
Added additional enemies to the mode from “Firebase Z.”
Stability
Added various crash fixes.
General
Party Leader is no longer required to have Dead Ops Arcade 3 installed for their party to join for other Zombies game modes.
Addressed an issue that caused zombies to maintain a slowdown debuff forever if it ended while they were mantling.
From Beenox:
PC
Stability
Added various crash fixes.
Fixed a crash that could occur when watching a replay in Theater.
Fixed a crash that could prevent the game from starting under some conditions on Windows 7.
General
Addressed an issue that could result in loss of keyboard/mouse functionality when opening and closing the Windows key + G capture menu.
Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the pause menu under certain circumstances during a game.