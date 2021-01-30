Logo
Riot addresses game-breaking bug with new Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin skin

Published: 30/Jan/2021 23:35

by Andrew Amos
Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin was added to League of Legends in patch 11.2. However, almost as soon as it was added, Riot were forced to take it down to address a game-breaking bug that made his abilities literally invisible.

Jhin is at the center of 2021’s Lunar Beasts festivities in League of Legends. The AD Carry received a new skin, named Shan Hai Scrolls ⁠— and while it looks pretty similar to his Blood Moon skin, it’s got a bit more flare.

It’s also got a distinct advantage over any other Jhin skin in the game. While it’s hard to miss the Virtuoso on the Rift, you’d be forgiven for not being able to see his abilities with the new skin.

A bug, which was initially discovered on League’s PBE, made Jhin’s Deadly Flourish W entirely invisible with the Shan Hai Scrolls skin.

Obviously, the ramifications of this are pretty clear. Given Jhin’s W is his primary lockdown tool, being able to hit it while the enemy can’t even see the ability is incredibly powerful. You have to play a guessing game as to where it’ll land.

Players were infuriated that the change was discovered on the PBE, and somehow made it to live servers. However, a couple of days after it was released, Riot finally went in to disable the Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin skin while they work on a fix.

“The skin has been disabled and will stay disabled until we can fix it, likely Monday. Will be conducting a full retro to see how this happened,” developer Jonathan ‘Bellissimoh’ Belliss told players on January 30.

The fact it’s slipped through the cracks has forced Riot to launch an investigation into why the skin was released in this state.

For now, you can still purchase Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin for 1350 RP, but not play it. The fix will likely be deployed on February 1, or it could be rolled into League patch 11.3 penned for February 3.

Overwatch fans fall in love with adorable axolotl design for Wrecking Ball

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:39

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch players have fallen in love with an adorable new skin design that turns Hammond into a little axolotl salamander.

A pair of creative Overwatch fans have put the downtime before the Lunar New Year event to good use, coming up with an unbelievably cute skin design for Hammond that turns him into a salamander.

And that’s an Axolotl salamander to be exact, which are delightful little amphibians from Mexico that seem to always be cracking a grin. 

Reddit user ‘u/Kid0nCoffee’ was the one who came up with the idea to swap out Hammond for the creature and came up with some early concept art to illustrate their ideas.

u/Kid0nCoffee
It’s just a sketch, but it’s enough to get the idea marinating in your mind.

Axolotl Hammond is doing his trademark pose pointing out some poor, unsuspecting supports he’s about to ruin, from on top of a Wrecking Ball mech that’s now a giant tank of water.

The legs and cannons are a bit more rounded and do match with the overall aquatic theme going on here, but a 2D sketch can only do so much. That’s where another Reddit user named ‘u/XxSushiCatxX’ came in and really brought it to life.

Working from Kid0nCoffee’s original drawing, they created a full-on 3D rendering of the skin, adorable little protruding axolotl and all. The water would be moving around inside while the mech rolls around, which is something we’re surprised Blizzard hasn’t thought of already.

Seeing the skin concept like this makes you realize the one glaring issue going on here: there’s nowhere for the legs and cannons to go when Hammond goes into ball form.

Axolotl Hammond 3d Render
u/XxSushiCatxX/Reddit
Just look at his face and tell us this wouldn’t be the cutest Hammond skin yet.

However, it’s just so dang cute sitting up there that we’re willing to overlook this slight technical issue. Plus, we’re talking about a game with a sentient gorilla and hamster as main characters, so why not add a super-intelligent amphibian to the mix?

As far as in-game skins we can actually unlock go, we should be getting a new batch for the Lunar New Year event, which will be starting soon. Whether Hammond will be getting new cosmetics remains to be seen, but even Blizzard themselves would have a hard time topping this one.