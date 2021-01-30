Riot addresses game-breaking bug with new Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin skin

Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin was added to League of Legends in patch 11.2. However, almost as soon as it was added, Riot were forced to take it down to address a game-breaking bug that made his abilities literally invisible.

Jhin is at the center of 2021’s Lunar Beasts festivities in League of Legends. The AD Carry received a new skin, named Shan Hai Scrolls ⁠— and while it looks pretty similar to his Blood Moon skin, it’s got a bit more flare.

It’s also got a distinct advantage over any other Jhin skin in the game. While it’s hard to miss the Virtuoso on the Rift, you’d be forgiven for not being able to see his abilities with the new skin.

🔥Join Neeko to defend the world from the Evil Creator Jhin & his army of monsters! pic.twitter.com/UZ2C3BsAwF — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 28, 2021

A bug, which was initially discovered on League’s PBE, made Jhin’s Deadly Flourish W entirely invisible with the Shan Hai Scrolls skin.

Obviously, the ramifications of this are pretty clear. Given Jhin’s W is his primary lockdown tool, being able to hit it while the enemy can’t even see the ability is incredibly powerful. You have to play a guessing game as to where it’ll land.

Players were infuriated that the change was discovered on the PBE, and somehow made it to live servers. However, a couple of days after it was released, Riot finally went in to disable the Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin skin while they work on a fix.

“The skin has been disabled and will stay disabled until we can fix it, likely Monday. Will be conducting a full retro to see how this happened,” developer Jonathan ‘Bellissimoh’ Belliss told players on January 30.

Card



The fact it’s slipped through the cracks has forced Riot to launch an investigation into why the skin was released in this state.

For now, you can still purchase Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin for 1350 RP, but not play it. The fix will likely be deployed on February 1, or it could be rolled into League patch 11.3 penned for February 3.