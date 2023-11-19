T1 Faker shuts down retirement talk after historic fourth LoL Worlds win

Faker has shut down any talk of retirement or departure from T1 after his historic fourth Summoners Cup in 2023 Worlds.

With the Worlds 2023 finals coming to a close and T1 showing a dominant performance against Weibo Gaming, it has secured Faker’s fourth Worlds title in his lengthy decade-long career in League of Legends.

Faker won his first in 2013 with T1 at the age of 17, one of the youngest to ever win a Worlds title. He would go on to win three more rings with T1 and two second-place Worlds finishes since then, seemingly an everlasting force in League.

But ten years into his career, much longer than most other pro players, the question of his retirement from pro play has come up after his fourth win. However, he has completely shut down any talks of retiring anytime soon.

In T1’s post-match press conference after the Worlds Final, Faker was asked what his future with T1 would look like after the win and if he was considering retiring.

Faker has no plans to leave T1 or retire after fourth Worlds title

In his translated response by Korizon Esports’ Ashley Kang, Faker said, “I am contracted, I will be continuing to work as T1.”

I have been learning and growing a lot throughout my career as a professional player, it’s a rare opportunity for a human being. I will say I will continue to play. Retirement plans will come later on.”

Questions about Faker taking a step back from pro play have swirled since the 2023 LCK Summer Split, when in the middle of the regular season Faker temporarily left the stage to recover from a wrist injury.

During his four weeks away, his long-time teammate and then coach Bengi stepped down from the team during his absence, while T1 floundered in his absence.

However, his comeback from his injury rejuvenated the entire squad, qualifying for Worlds with a second-place finish in the LCK split, and of course a fourth title for the Unkillable Demon King.