Huni on TSM revival: “You can’t compare us to Fnatic, SKT yet… but we want to get there”

Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon was all smiles as TSM clocked up an undefeated weekend in the LCS, telling Dexerto that the popular League of Legends roster has “finally figured out” how they want to play the game as they fight to defend their title, and earn a spot at Worlds in 2021.
When Huni joined the LCS post-match call with Dexerto, he already had a wide, cheese-eating grin spread across his face, and rightfully so — after nearly a month of losses and struggles, TSM just clocked in their first undefeated week, 3–0.
The three wins, earned against Golden Guardians, Liquid, and Immortals from Friday to Sunday, moves TSM to a 4–2 record. They now sit among the top four, on a four-win streak.
And how Huni felt after the round? “We take those,” he laughed.
“You can’t really get much better than a 3–0 week, can you?” he continued. “We’re happy! Especially the Liquid game, winning that gave us a lot of confidence… we’ve been working on what we want to do, so it’s nice it worked.”
TSM iced their 3–0 weekend with an upset over Liquid on Saturday.
For weeks, Huni tells Dexerto, the TSM roster has been “struggling”. A rough Lock In tournament rolled into a one-win opening round, and the star-studded team seemed destined for a playoff scrap, rather than challenging for the LCS title.
That is, until the team “got on the same page.”
“We had a bad Lock In. We struggled to do a lot of stuff we wanted to do. There was a lot of stuff we wanted to do, play a lot of champs, do certain things, but we weren’t sticking to one thing,” Huni explained, but added that it has all been “turned around” in Week 2.
“We wanted to do too much. The team decided, let’s get this stuff sorted out.
“So, we sat down, and talked. It was like… well, I’m Huni, we have SwordArt. Tristan — PowerOfEvil, that is — doesn’t have a champion pool, he has a damn ocean. We know how to play the game, we’ve been doing it for ages. We just had to figure out which way actually worked for us when we played stage.
“This does mean that I’m on passive champs [like the star’s Shen pick against Immortals on Sunday] but that’s okay with me. I don’t really feel like I need to carry with guys like SwordArt and PowerOfEvil playing too.”
One thing stood out, as Huni spoke. The TSM top laner spoke about playing composition-focused picks, in a way he hadn’t really done since his stint on SKT. With superstar players like Faker, Bang, and Peanut, Huni had “faith” in his squad.
It was a similar feeling, the Korean veteran continued, during his iconic year with Fnatic in Europe — with Reignover, Rekkles, and Febiven, you know there’s points of power you can “lean on,” he says.
Don’t compare this new era of TSM to those Fnatic and SK Telecom T1 rosters of old though, Huni added, with a laugh. They’re “not there yet.” But they want to be.
“You can’t compare TSM [now] to SKT or Fnatic yet. Those years I did cool things like Worlds final, win MSI, go 18–0. But we want to get there. Right now, we’re [TSM] right at the start of those cool things, and we still have to work to get there.
“At least we’re not Clutch from 2019!” the Korean star chuckles. “That was really hard man. That year was hard! I think we’re already better than that. We’ll see! Right now, that Liquid game was great. We take those. I’m feeling really happy.”
TSM is back in action in LCS Spring 2021 next Friday, facing Evil Geniuses (3–3).
The Atlanta FaZe Home Series Opening Weekend has wrapped up and a few teams are off to strong starts in Stage 1 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. Catch up on all the action below with scores, highlights, and recaps of all four days.
FaZe & Thieves finished 2-0, the first teams to two wins in 2021.
OpTic & Empire suffered their first defeats after both lost five-map thrillers.
Quick turnaround as CDL Stage 1 Week 2 takes place Feb 18-21.
Nothing beats competitive Call of Duty at the highest level and that’s exactly what we all got to witness in the CDL’s Opening Weekend. With all 12 teams in action, numerous big-name players made their highly anticipated team debuts, including Clayster with NY Subliners, Dashy with OpTic Chicago, and Arcitys with Atlanta FaZe.
For a full recap and highlights of the event, make sure to check the daily reports below:
Thieves dominate in CDL debut, Empire still look untouchable
High hopes for the Thieves turned into frenzied concern when they lost 0-3 to OpTic Chicago in the preseason Kickoff Classic. Now, those concerns have washed away as Los Angeles shut down an impressive Minnesota lineup in their first official match of the season. After starting the series tied 1-1, the Thieves simply started frying.
With SlasheR and Temp holding down lanes, Kenny and TJHaLy around the map creating space for a 100-point-club victory. While MajorManiak continues to play well, Minnesota heads back to the lab to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the reigning champs.
Speaking of the reigning champs, Dallas continue to look like the CDL 2021 favorites just months after winning the inaugural season’s championship. The team had to drop Clayster in the swap to 4v4, but they still have 2020 MVP Shotzzy and he is still, on a new game, dropping absurd highlight plays.
The Surge retooled and put an entire new lineup around Octane, but that didn’t amount to much in face of a cohesive Dallas unit. Fortunately, they get a couple of days off before a much easier matchup against the London Royal Ravens on Sunday.
OpTic prove Texas FormaL right, FaZe untouchable vs LAG
Before facing the Paris Legion in their 2021 debut, OpTic’s FormaL let it be known that their foes would need an absurd performance out of highly touted rookie Fire to avoid getting smacked. Unfortunately, adding Fire and star veteran Skrapz in the offseason wasn’t enough — as a vibing, Texas-based OpTic squad dismantled the European unit almost instantly.
In nearly another 100-point-club effort (a 250-102 Hardpoint win in Map 1), Chicago sent Paris back to the drawing board, gifting Fire some much-needed experience. Afterward, Scump made it clear that this Dashy reunion is going to last.
After Chicago swept their opponents, former teammate Arcitys made his debut for FaZe and helped the team overcome preseason jitters with a dominant performance. Having dropped 2-3 during the Kickoff Classic, FaZe made their 2021 season debut count as Arcitys posted a nutty 1.31 K/D and Atlanta comfortably swept what seemed like an upsurging Guerrillas lineup.
Thieves spoil Clayster’s NY debut, Ultra & Guerrillas get first wins
It turns out that Apathy’s preseason form was no fluke, as the veteran SMG helped the Guerrillas jump out to a big lead over the Legion before things got tight. Eventually, Paris evened the game up at 2-2, but Los Angeles, bolstered by a 1.13 K/D out of Assault and a 1.06 from SiLLY, rocked the XM4s and secured a match-winner in Map 5.
Later, in a battle of underrated rosters, the Ultra surprised everyone by comfortably outdueling the Mutineers 3-1. This is a big bump for Toronto’s expectations, as Florida impressively beat FaZe 3-2 in the preseason.
In the final match of the day, the Thieves kept up their Week 1 form by dominating a continually coalescing NYSL roster — despite Clayster’s best efforts. Without ZooMaa or HyDra available, New York are a step behind and that showed against a Los Angeles unit that looks revitalized to start the year.
FaZe win first battle vs OpTic, ROKKR stun Empire in five-map thriller
Parasite’s CDL debut was highly anticipated, but one computer monitor dashed his team’s hopes. The winless Seattle and London’s match went the distance, but, bolstered by Gunless’ finally fixed monitor settings, the Surge denied the reverse sweep and secured their first win.
In the next match, the revamped ROKKR lineup shut down doubters and threw power rankings into disarray. With huge performances across their roster, an underdog Minnesota unit shocked Dallas with a 3-2 victory.
Rounding off the day and weekend was a match that everyone had been waiting for – the next chapter of the storied OpTic vs FaZe rivalry. While the respawn games were very tight, the S&D was as one-sided as can be as Atlanta won both with a combined 12-1 round count.
Atlanta’s perennial MVP candidate, aBeZy, stepped up massively in the final two games, delivering clutch plays in the Moscow HP to force a game five and then went huge in the final S&D to take the series.
Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters
The rosters of all 12 teams at the CDL Opening Weekend.
All 12 teams competed in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and are then redrawn after the Major at the end of the Stage.
Group A
Team
Roster
Dallas Empire
Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens
Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves
Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR
Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners
Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge
Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Group B
Team
Roster
Atlanta FaZe
Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers
Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas
SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago
Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion
AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra
Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
That wraps up everything there is to know about Opening Weekend. Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 season hub for the latest standings and a look ahead to Stage 1 Week 2.