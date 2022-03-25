How to watch the 2022 LEC Spring playoffs: Stream, schedule, teams, standings

It’s that time of year again. Six of the LEC’s best teams will battle it out over three weeks for the elusive honor of representing Europe at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.
- Defending champions MAD Lions failed to qualify for the playoffs
- Rogue come in as first seed, electing to play third seed Misfits in their opening game
- Excel qualify for playoffs for the first time in the organization’s history
The best of the best have risen to the top in the LEC. Spring 2022 was an unpredictable split, with super teams falling and rookies rising in a way even the most seasoned analysts could not have predicted.
The hero story of the split was none other than EXCEL, who made their first-ever playoffs with a victory over SK Gaming on the final day of the spring split. Rogue, once again, come into the playoffs as first seed, sitting comfortably in first place with a regular-season record of 14-4.
The competition has never been closer in the LEC. EU superteam Vitality fell short in the regular season, barely scraping into playoffs as the sixth and last seed. They’ll face EXCEL in the opening round of the loser’s bracket, where they’ll seek to put an end to EXCEL’s maiden voyage into the best-of-five format.
LEC Spring Playoffs Stream
You can watch the action unfold on the LEC’s official Twitch and Youtube channels, and through the official Lolesports website.
LEC 2022 Spring playoffs: Schedule and scores
The opening weekend of the playoffs promises three great matchups. There’s something for everyone: the battle of the superstar mid laners in Rogue vs Misfits on Friday, the legacy matchup of Fnatic versus G2 on Saturday, and the superteam versus surprise playoffs contenders of EXCEL vs Vitality on Sunday.
Round 1 — (March 25 — March 27)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Friday, March 25
|Rogue vs Misfits
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Saturday, March 26
|Fnatic vs G2 Esports
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Sunday, March 27
|EXCEL vs Team Vitality
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
Round 2 — (April 1 — April 3)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Friday, April 1
|TBD
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Saturday, April 2
|TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Sunday, April 3
|TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
Semifinals (April 9)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Saturday, April 9
|TBD
|8AM
|11PM
|4PM
Finals (April 10)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Sunday, April 10
|TBD
|8AM
|11PM
|4PM
LEC 2022 Spring playoffs: Qualified Teams
All six LoL teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the Spring playoffs coming at the conclusion of the regular season.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|Fnatic
|Wunder
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Upset
|Hylissang
|Misfits
|HiRit
|Shlatan
|Vetheo
|Neon
|Mersa
|G2 Esports
|BrokenBlade
|Jankos
|caPs
|Flakked
|Targamas
|EXCEL
|Finn
|Markoon
|Nukeduck
|Patrik
|Mikyx
|Team Vitality
|Alphari
|Selfmade
|Perkz
|Carzzy
|Labrov