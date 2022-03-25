How to watch the 2022 LEC Spring playoffs: Stream, schedule, teams, standings

It’s that time of year again. Six of the LEC’s best teams will battle it out over three weeks for the elusive honor of representing Europe at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

Defending champions MAD Lions failed to qualify for the playoffs

Rogue come in as first seed, electing to play third seed Misfits in their opening game

Excel qualify for playoffs for the first time in the organization’s history

The best of the best have risen to the top in the LEC. Spring 2022 was an unpredictable split, with super teams falling and rookies rising in a way even the most seasoned analysts could not have predicted.

The hero story of the split was none other than EXCEL, who made their first-ever playoffs with a victory over SK Gaming on the final day of the spring split. Rogue, once again, come into the playoffs as first seed, sitting comfortably in first place with a regular-season record of 14-4.

Advertisement

The competition has never been closer in the LEC. EU superteam Vitality fell short in the regular season, barely scraping into playoffs as the sixth and last seed. They’ll face EXCEL in the opening round of the loser’s bracket, where they’ll seek to put an end to EXCEL’s maiden voyage into the best-of-five format.

LEC Spring Playoffs Stream

You can watch the action unfold on the LEC’s official Twitch and Youtube channels, and through the official Lolesports website.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LEC 2022 Spring playoffs: Schedule and scores

The opening weekend of the playoffs promises three great matchups. There’s something for everyone: the battle of the superstar mid laners in Rogue vs Misfits on Friday, the legacy matchup of Fnatic versus G2 on Saturday, and the superteam versus surprise playoffs contenders of EXCEL vs Vitality on Sunday.

Advertisement

regular season went well, can't wait for playoffs Find your #LEC playoff schedule here! 👇 pic.twitter.com/wVSK36X1ev — LEC (@LEC) March 12, 2022

Round 1 — (March 25 ⁠— March 27)

Date Match PT ET BST Friday, March 25 Rogue vs Misfits 9AM 12PM 5PM Saturday, March 26 Fnatic vs G2 Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM Sunday, March 27 EXCEL vs Team Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM

Round 2 — (April 1 ⁠— April 3)

Date Match PT ET BST Friday, April 1 TBD 9AM 12PM 5PM Saturday, April 2 TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM Sunday, April 3 TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

Semifinals (April 9)

Date Match PT ET BST Saturday, April 9 TBD 8AM 11PM 4PM

Finals (April 10)

Date Match PT ET BST Sunday, April 10 TBD 8AM 11PM 4PM

LEC 2022 Spring playoffs: Qualified Teams

All six LoL teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the Spring playoffs coming at the conclusion of the regular season.