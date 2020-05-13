TFT Patch 10.10 notes: New Galactic Armory, Kayle & Poppy nerfs, more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 10.10 is here with a few small changes ahead of the mega Mid-Set update in early June. The Candyland meta composition has been nerfed, and a new galaxy added into the arsenal.

If you were expecting something big from TFT’s latest update, your hopes are going to be slightly deflated.

The May 12 update to Riot’s autobattler has introduced a new galaxy and implemented some balance changes, but overall, the meta won’t be shifting too much. Unless you are a Candyland main.

TFT Patch 10.10 Highlights



TFT Patch 10.10 Highlights

New Galactic Armory galaxy

The Galactic Armory is the eighth galaxy added to Set 3, and it brings a lot of power to get certain compositions online early.

In the Galactic Armory, all players will start with the same two full items. With the right combination, this is the perfect chance to get your favorite composition online, but can also lead to increased competition for certain units.

You’ll have a one-in-eight chance to roll the new Galaxy on this patch, so you’re bound to run into it eventually if you play enough games.

The end of Candyland meta?

Nerfs to Twisted Fate, Poppy, and Morellonomicon might spell the end of Candyland meta that has dominated TFT for the last couple of weeks. The two carries of the popular Sorcerer-Star Guardian composition won’t have as much power in 10.10.

Poppy’s Buckler will do less damage and shield her for less at two and three stars, while Twisted Fate’s Wild Card damage is being culled at three-stars. It doesn’t make them any less powerful early on, but their late game carry potential has been culled.

Morellonomicon’s nerf is more minor. The damage burn has been cut to 25% from 27%. It’s small, but coupled with the changes to Poppy and Twisted Fate, could spell the end of Candyland’s hold on the meta.

Carry Kayle also nerfed

Kayle has risen up the TFT tier list to become one of the set’s most contested units. Her carry potential with huge AOE damage makes her a menace in the late game if you can’t burst her down.

To rein in some of her power, Kayle’s Divine Ascent Waves will do less damage per hit at three stars. If you can get Kayle to three-star you’ll be doing 600 damage still, but it’s noticeably less than the 750 before this patch

With buffs to Xerath, Vel’Koz, Syndra, and Yasuo on the way, and the resurgence of Mech comps, Kayle might find herself sliding down the tier list.

The next couple of updates will be smaller to compensate for the Mid-Set update on Patch 10.12. New units will be added on June 10, alongside a ranked reset, and a host of other changes to the Galaxies set.

You can read the full TFT Patch 10.10 notes below:

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.10 notes

Champions

Tier 1 Champions

Poppy Buckler Toss Damage: 100/175/250 ⇒ 100/150/200

Poppy Buckler Toss Shield: 200/350/500 ⇒ 200/300/400

Twisted Fate Wild Cards Damage (per card): 200/300/550 ⇒ 200/300/450

Xayah AD: 55 ⇒ 50

Ziggs Total Mana: 45 ⇒ 40

Tier 2 Champions

Yasuo Health: 600 ⇒ 700

Yasuo Total Mana: 100 ⇒ 90

Tier 3 Champions

Karma Attack Speed Bonus on Shield: 35%/50%/100% ⇒ 50%/75%/125%

Syndra Unleashed Power Damage (per orb): 80/120/200 ⇒ 100/150/250

Tier 4 Champions

Kayle Divine Ascent Waves Damage: 125/200/750 ⇒ 125/200/600

Vel’Koz Spell Damage: 425/550/2000 ⇒ 450/600/2000

Wukong Cyclone Targeting: now prioritizes hitting the closest enemy he hasn’t hit yet rather than a random one.

Traits

Mech Pilot Attack Damage: 100% of Pilots' Attack Damage⇒ 80 + 45% of Pilots Attack Damage

Infiltrators now jump regardless if there is a target within their Attack Range on start of combat.

Space Pirate (4) Item Drop Chance: 20% ⇒ 25%

Items

Chalice of Harmony Mana Restore: 10 ⇒ 8

Deathblade Starting Stacks: 0 ⇒ 1

Deathblade now displays the amount of Attack Damage gained rather than stacks

Morello & Red Buff Damage Burn: 27% ⇒ 25%

Systems

General

Superdense Galaxy: Now grants a free Force of Nature after the stage 3 carousel, rather than upon reaching level 5.

If you attempt to use Neeko’s Help on a unit with no copies left in the bag, you’ll now see a message telling you why it isn't working.

Reduced the chances of a random full item carousel by a large amount, especially in earlier carousels.

Item drops are now a bit more likely to appear in earlier PVE stages.

New Galaxy

Galactic Armory: All players start with the same 2 full items.

Updated Galaxy Odds

Galactic Armory - 12.5% of games

The Neekoverse - 7.5% of games

Lilac Nebula - 7.5% of games

Medium Legends - 7.5% of games

Superdense Galaxy - 7.5% of games

Trade Sector - 10% of games

Treasure Trove - 10% of games

Star Cluster - 7.5% of games

Normal Game - 30% of games

Bugfixes