Leffen, SonicFox and Justin Wong give early verdict on Project L: “Incredible”

Riot Games let a few fighting game pros, like TSM’s William ‘Leffen’ Hjelte, and content creators play the in-development fight game, Project L, and give their thoughts on the title.

Riot Games dropped a bunch of new information about its in-development fight game, Project L. The developer revealed it will have a playable demo of the game at EVO this year and also teased the introduction of a new character.

Riot Games also brought in a bunch of fighting game pros like Leffen, Dominique ‘SonicFox’ McLean, and Justin Wong, as well as other content creators a few weeks ago to test out Project L and give their thoughts on the game.

The consensus from most of those invited was that the game is in good shape and is “incredible” to play.

“I got to try Project L last week and man the game is incredible,” SonicFox said in a tweet. “Legit can’t wait to see everyone else try it.

Leffen and other fighting game pros weigh in on Project L

Leffen and Justin Wong, both known for dominating multiple different fighting game titles, released their own YouTube videos about their time testing the game and their thoughts on its current state.

Leffen was overwhelmingly positive about the Riot Games fighting title. He praised its depth of tactics and mechanics, while also comparing it to Marvel vs. Capcom 3. He said in his final thoughts that he is already trying to figure out ways to open up his competitive calendar for Project L tournaments in the future.

“The fact that it’s this good already in this limited form and that it’s so complex and so interesting, I’m unbelievably excited,” Leffen said.

Wong was also positive about the game in his video. He gave some mild gameplay criticisms, like how the super meter was a tad slot to power up, and said he communicated that to the developers. He also said there was a tournament between all the players invited and that he and SonicFox were in Grand Finals against each other.

Wong claimed the tournament lasted for about an hour and that the developers were pleased by their performance, saying that the gameplay didn’t look stale or boring.

“This is something I really want to play more of,” Justin Wong said.