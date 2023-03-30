Streamer reveals Project L esport plans and says it could come to console

Taiwanese fighting game pro and streamer Bruce ‘GamerBee’ Hsiang revealed multiple details about Riot Games’ in-development fighting game Project L after allegedly attending a banquet for the game in Japan.

Riot Games has been teasing its fighting game, Project L, since late 2021 as the developer is looking to add another genre to its trove of live service games. Not many details have been revealed about the title since its initial tease in 2021, and 2022 updates.

That is, until now thanks to fighting game pro GamerBee who revealed some key details about the game on Twitter after allegedly attending a banquet put on by Riot for the upcoming gaming in Japan.

GamerBee, using ChatGPT to translate his words, said that Riot is still a long way away from even having a closed beta for the game and that there will be an esports element to the game. He also revealed that Riot is allegedly trying to “coordinate” with Sony to bring the game to PlayStation.

Project L details revealed

Among the things GamerBee revealed include technical moves and mechanics in the game that could change in the future, including a “retreating guard,” normal move cancels into combos and a lack of cooldown systems. GamerBee also said that the developers have not decided on whether or not the game should have a comeback system for if a player is down to one fighter against an opponent that has both.

Riot is also planning on creating an esport around the title, according to GamerBee.

“There will be a pro esports environment, and some may worry that official tournaments will displace community events,” GamerBee wrote. “Therefore, there will be a limit on official tournaments and community tournaments can use Project L to organize events.”

Riot is also planning on letting tournament organizers run the game in the same event as other titles, like CEO or EVO, and will also allow pros to compete in other titles at the same time as Project L, according to GameBee.

Riot Games has yet to confirm these details or reveal more about its in-development fighting game.