Faker lashes into League’s solo queue state calling 90% of games “slot machines”

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, arguably the most iconic League of Legends player in the world, has admitted he’s tired of the game’s solo queue – comparing it to gambling, hoping to get good teammates.

Solo queue has been a staple in League of Legends. Although it took a hiatus in 2016, it has been in the game for well over a decade.

However, in recent times, a growing percentage of players across all regions have complained about the state of the game mode.

The biggest thing players complain about are the amount of inters (intentional feeders) and Riot’s lack of punishment. Now, Faker has joined in the bashing and is calling the experience “not fun.”

Faker slams LoL solo queue calling it random

From a Twitch stream on March 16, while waiting for another game, Faker told his chat “if I wasn’t a professional; gamer, I wouldn’t be playing solo queue.”

The three-time world champ elaborated by accounting each game as a massive RNG wheel. According to Reddit, the translation reads: “Nine out of 10 matches are like slot machines. If that’s the case, I don’t see the point in playing.”

Faker is attesting to the point of randomness due to the ongoing issues of trolls ruining the experience for others. Members of the League community can be known for spamming “FF15” within minutes of a game starting just because they died at level 1.

There are also some that just don’t care and int games, as seen when an LPL pro was caught doing it.

Riot has previously mentioned a Solo-only mode, but League streamer IWillDominate thinks the hole is too deep to be patched.

Don't even know how much Riot can do about this at this point. Honestly the game feels pretty decent to play balance wise, feels like everyone that plays high elo is just miserable as fuck at this point. You win/lose based on how weak your teams mental is. pic.twitter.com/t3R1tEVPSN — Christian Rivera (@IWDominateLoL) March 16, 2022

He said: “Feels like everyone that plays high elo is just miserable as f**k at this point.”

If Faker doesn’t want to play, it could start a domino effect of a solo queue boycott. So far, the clip has already amassed over 25,000 views on Twitch and 16,000 upvotes on Reddit.

With one of the best players in the world now calling games random, it makes people wonder if Riot will respond with relevant changes.