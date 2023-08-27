League players label Briar’s leaked abilities “Warwick but better”

Though Riot has yet to officially reveal Briar, her abilities have been leaked ahead of release. Players agree that she seems like an improved version of Warwick, though opinions are split on whether or not that’s a good thing.

Though it feels like Naafiri just came out, Briar’s release is right around the corner. Her splash art was leaked before Riot intended, and her full set of abilities shortly followed.

Her splash art alone caused a great deal of controversy, with players commenting on the prominence of her feet, followed by a fake image of her feet being covered. And, it seems that with another leak has come more controversy for League of Legends’ upcoming champion.

Briar’s abilities are being closely compared to Warwick’s, with her seeming to have traits similar to a drain tank/bruiser along with a bleed mechanic and the ability to track targets. While some players are excited to play her, others are disappointed she’s so similar to Warwick.

League players feel Briar’s leaked abilities are similar to Warwick

It’s important to note that these are leaks of her abilities and not official confirmation from Riot, meaning that all of this information is subject to change. That said, what has been discovered has caught players’ interest.

Highlights include Briar having no innate health regen but instead healing from a bleed placed on enemies from her passive, a leap that allows her to stun enemies, gameplay that requires her to alternate between being restrained by her so-called “Pillory” and being freed from it, and an ultimate that gives her a ton of stats.

Though she differs from Warwick in many ways like having to manage her stances and having no innate health regen whatsoever, this hasn’t kept players from drawing comparisons.

Between being able to induce a blood frenzy and fearing opponents, it’s hard not to see similarities between the two champions. “She’s just Warwick if he hit the slay button,” joked one Twitter user.

While some are excited to see her kit in action and play her for themselves, others aren’t too keen on her having a kit that seems to outdo Warwick’s.

“BRO IS JUST A BETTER WW!?!?!?! I can’t believe this, my main is being outdone by a vampire kid.” commented one user.

It remains to be seen whether or not seeing her full kit gives players a different impression than the one they’ve gotten from reading her abilities.