Doublelift admits he considered retiring alongside Bjergsen

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:47 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 12:53

by Lauren Bergin
Doublelift Team SoloMid

League of Legends icon Peng ‘Doublelift’ Yiliang has admitted he actually considered retirement after hearing Bjergsen had decided to call it quits on the game, but hasn’t yet followed suit, 

It’s safe to say that TSM didn’t quite have the Worlds run that they expected; in fact, it was quite the opposite. Setting the record for the first ever established region not to win a single game during the competition, the org’s performance left fans shocked and, in many cases, gutted.

While a plethora of angry fans jumped on different members of the team for underperforming and a host of casters and analysts asked how TSM would rise from the ashes, Saturday evening’s news changed the debate entirely: TSM’s staple midlaner Bjergsen announced his retirement. 

Although, this was possibly on the cards (Bjergsen’s disappointment regarding performances was pretty clear), no one expected what came next.

Brothers in arms: Bjergsen and Doublelift lifting the LCS trophy for TSM in 2017.

Brothers in Arms

TSM ADC and North American titan Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng confessed in a tweet that, following Bjergsen’s announcement, he also considered retiring from the professional LoL scene.

He said: “When he told me, I considered retiring alongside him for a week. Soren is one of the best players and people I’ve ever played with, the shoes will be tough to fill.”

Brothers on Bjergsen’s retirement

Doublelift and Bjergsen have become one of North America’s most iconic duos, as well as two of the main faces of the LCS franchise. Their reuniting under the TSM banner in 2020 had a lot of TSM fans excited: the brotherhood had been reforged.

It makes a lot of sense, therefore, that with Bjergsen retiring Doublelift considered doing so as well; the two players are so intrinsically connected.

Not only are they friends, they have experienced the highs and lows of the industry together, fought adversity together and achieved victory together. Losing one could logically imply that the professional LoL world may lose the other too.

Only time will tell if Doublelift acts upon this news, something that will likely be impacted by roster changes during the off-season. Will we see Doublelift continue to reign supreme in the botlane? We’ll have to wait and see,

Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua reveals reason for FNCS ban

Published: 26/Oct/2020 12:09

by Connor Bennett
aqua FNCS

Fortnite World Cup champion David ‘aqua’ Wang has apologized after being handed a ban from playing in the FNCS by Epic Games amid allegations of stream sniping.

Following the Fortnite Championship Series Week 3 trio semis, Aqua and his trio, Rezon and Noahreyli, were accused of stream sniping of other players. 

Aqua, who claimed glory at the Fortnite World Cup duos event back in July of 2019, was spotted by fans in MrSavage’s Twitch chat, which only added fuel to the fire when he was handed a two-week ban from FNCS action by Epic. 

Initially, the reason had been unknown as Epic didn’t give an explanation, leaving players questioning what had happened. However, Aqua has since apologized and revealed the reason behind his suspension.

Aqua was a part of the duo that won at the Fortnite World Cup

The Cooler esports pro lifted the lid on his ban on October 25, revealing that he wasn’t banned for stream sniping, but because of two tweets he’d made being in violation of Epic’s rules. 

“I am sorry that I acted against my own competitive principles by leaving the game before being eliminated, and I fully understand the warning Epic gave me during the Week 3 finals,” Aqua stated, noting that he was not aware of just how big a punishment the dev could issue for his jokes. 

“I accept the warning for leaving the game and also that my tweets were poorly timed and uncalled for,” Aqua continued, adding that he is “sad” to be missing out on competing with his teammates because of the ban, and that he promises to do better moving forward. 

The Cooler esports star isn’t out of action permanently, however, as he will be able to return in two weeks time once his suspension is up, but his teammates will need a replacement in the meantime. 

Given his apology, and promise to learn from what’s happened, it remains to be seen if Epic will enforce the ban for the full two weeks, or if he’s given some leeway so that he can return sooner.

