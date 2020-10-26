Doublelift admits he considered retiring alongside Bjergsen

League of Legends icon Peng ‘Doublelift’ Yiliang has admitted he actually considered retirement after hearing Bjergsen had decided to call it quits on the game, but hasn’t yet followed suit,

It’s safe to say that TSM didn’t quite have the Worlds run that they expected; in fact, it was quite the opposite. Setting the record for the first ever established region not to win a single game during the competition, the org’s performance left fans shocked and, in many cases, gutted.

While a plethora of angry fans jumped on different members of the team for underperforming and a host of casters and analysts asked how TSM would rise from the ashes, Saturday evening’s news changed the debate entirely: TSM’s staple midlaner Bjergsen announced his retirement.

Although, this was possibly on the cards (Bjergsen’s disappointment regarding performances was pretty clear), no one expected what came next.

Brothers in Arms

TSM ADC and North American titan Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng confessed in a tweet that, following Bjergsen’s announcement, he also considered retiring from the professional LoL scene.

He said: “When he told me, I considered retiring alongside him for a week. Soren is one of the best players and people I’ve ever played with, the shoes will be tough to fill.”

Brothers on Bjergsen’s retirement

Doublelift and Bjergsen have become one of North America’s most iconic duos, as well as two of the main faces of the LCS franchise. Their reuniting under the TSM banner in 2020 had a lot of TSM fans excited: the brotherhood had been reforged.

It makes a lot of sense, therefore, that with Bjergsen retiring Doublelift considered doing so as well; the two players are so intrinsically connected.

Not only are they friends, they have experienced the highs and lows of the industry together, fought adversity together and achieved victory together. Losing one could logically imply that the professional LoL world may lose the other too.

Only time will tell if Doublelift acts upon this news, something that will likely be impacted by roster changes during the off-season. Will we see Doublelift continue to reign supreme in the botlane? We’ll have to wait and see,