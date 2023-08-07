Doublelift doubles down on commitment to LCS in 2024: “I would love to come back stronger”

Doublelift has confirmed his willingness to play in the LCS for the 2024 season despite a lackluster return year with 100 Thieves after a two-year break.

At the end of the 2020 season after another disappointing showing at Worlds without any wins, LCS veteran Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng announced he was retiring. However, after a two-year absence, he then signed on with 100 Thieves for the 2023 season.

Despite their ambition though, this grand return hasn’t quite worked out how they all envisioned. On August 4, 100 Thieves was eliminated with a Top 8 finish in the 2023 LCS Summer split, and with it any hopes of a Worlds appearance.

With their elimination after the team’s weaker showing in comparison to last year’s, questions on if Doublelift will be staying in LCS began to arise. But Doublelift has now confirmed that he wants to keep playing, at least for another season.

“I didn’t come back for one disappointing year just to crawl back into streamer mode or anything like that,” he said on the LCS broadcast following 100 Thieves’ elimination. And he further explained his thoughts in an interview with dGon Esports.

Doublelift confirms return to LCS in 2024

“I would love to come back next year, stronger than this year,” Doubelift said of his willingness to return for the 2024 season.

When asked if he was happy with his decision to come back, Doublelift said, “Of course I’m happy, I’m not happy with the result, but I would choose it again without hesitating.” He further explained that when he was a streamer, he felt dissatisfied with not being able to achieve as much as he could on the pro stage.

“When I streamed, I loved it, but there was something missing. The will to do something greater,” he said.

“I never wanted to stop playing LCS actually,” Doublelift said after elaborating on the differences between streaming and competing. His competitive drive was something he regularly talked about during his two-year retirement.

As for what team Doubelift will end up on next year, he admits he isn’t sure himself just yet. However, he reaffirmed the desire to continue playing in the LCS.