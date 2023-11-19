ADC star Doublelift may be left teamless amid turbulent LCS off-season

Nine-time LCS Champion Doublelift may be without a team for the 2024 season according to his recent comments on stream, saying that he may be joining “Team McDonalds” in the off-season.

Doublelift got ‘Subway Footlonged’ by 100 Thieves after spending a year with the organization along with teammates Closer, Ssumday and Busio. Fans of the organization have been critical of their decision to clean house other than mid lane newcomer Quid.

But, despite his long list of accolades, Doublelift could not deliver results to 100 Thieves. The team placed 5/6th during the 2023 Spring Split and 7/8th in Summer.

With the lackluster performance and the late release from his team, Doublelift may be left without a team despite doubling down on his desire to play in 2024, something that he himself hinted at during a stream.

Doublelift joins ‘Team McDonald’s’ during the LCS off-season

During a stream following the conclusion of the League of Legends World Championship., he addressed those in the stream before signing off for the night, telling them his plans for next year.

“I’ll be joining Team McDonald’s next year,” said Doublelift. “Yep, Golden Road, Team McDonald’s 2024 baby.”

While there’s the possibility that Doublelift may be joking around and still plans to find a team in 2024, there are a few reasons as to why he may decide to step away from pro play after his short-lived second shot at greatness.

Since being let go from 100 Thieves, Doublelift has made no official announcements or statements regarding his position going forward. There have been no rumors surrounding where Doublelift could go next, and there may be no place for him next year.

Before joining 100 Thieves, Doublelift took a step back from competitive play by pursuing streaming full-time. This could be what he pursues again if he is not picked up during the off-season. That said, rosters aren’t locked just yet, and Doublelift still has time to find a team if he chooses to do so.