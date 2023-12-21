CTBC Flying Oyster forms LoL super team with Worlds-winning potential

Though it’s been a hectic off-season for the League of Legends world, the PCS have used the chaos to sign some insane LoL rosters. Arguably the biggest off-season winners are CTBC Flying Oyster, an org that has signed a roster so stacked that they’ve got a real shot at winning international events if they can live up to their potential.

The PCS (formerly LMS) has always been League of Legends‘ dark horse region. Every once in a while, this region produces a team so powerful that they’re able to completely upend the power rankings at international events and take down teams that dominated their regions.

Calling the PCS a minor region feels like a disservice, and they’re putting everything they can into proving their strength this year by spending big on top-tier talent.

OG fans of Flash Wolves have a lot to be excited about this year as the PCS looks to prove its strength, with many of the players who made that team so special returning to the league this year. The sky is truly the limit.

CTBC Flying Oyster forms super team as PCS steps it up

The thing that binds the three most storied players on Flying Oyster is that their peaks put them near the top of the LoL Esports world, but they’ve had some serious problems with consistency.

Karsa has set kill records, but he’s also been benched for underperforming and playing too aggressively in the past. SwordArt made it to the Worlds 2020 finals before heading to TSM and starting a downward spiral he’s just now recovered from. Gori‘s had bright spots and has competed at the absolute peak in several regions, but he tends to struggle under pressure. In the right environment, he could thrive.

The potential of CTBC’s roster is incredible, but there’s also a chance they crash and burn. It all depends on if the players they’ve picked up, alongside Rest and Shunn who remained from the prior roster who are strong players in their own right, can perform at the level they’ve shown in the past.

Meanwhile, PSG Talon has re-signed Maple and paired him with Betty, two players that have almost 20 years of experience between them, while retaining former EDG jungler JunJia and Azhi, a highly respected top laner within the PCS. And, while Woody hasn’t reached the peak of the region just yet in his career, he’s been playing for long time and has a great deal of experience under his belt.

Between these two teams, it’s impossible to imagine that the region won’t improve as these two teams push the region to new heights. The PCS has long been just on the edge of being a major region and has been, for many, on par with the LCS as far as skill level goes.

Riot Games SwordArt playing for Flash Wolves at Worlds 2017

And, while PSG Talon’s roster is strong, the sheer variance of Flying Oyster makes it impossible not to be excited about this roster. The players on this team are so explosive that they’re either going to change the landscape of competitive League of Legends, or they’re going to crash and burn in spectacular fashion. Either way, it’ll be incredibly entertaining to watch.

To keep up with the hectic LoL off-season, check out our LCS/LEC and LCK/LPL off-season trackers.