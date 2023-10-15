T1 Faker caught off guard by bizarre gift from G2 Caps at Worlds 2023

Caps and Faker hung out recently, and they exchanged gifts. While Faker’s gift was a dripped out jean jacket, Caps’ gift was… a little less conventional.

Worlds is a beautiful time for League of Legends. Fans get to see the best players their region has to offer duke it out to find out who’s truly the best.

However, it also creates time for players from all over the world to interact. Long-standing rivalries of players like Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther, two mid laners who are regarded as the absolute best in their region, have the chance to continue as both players once again make it to League’s biggest esports event of the year.

T1 put together a video putting the two esports titans in one room and having them interact with each other. When the time came for them to present gifts to each other, Caps’ gift was a bit less conventional than Faker’s drippy jean jacket.

G2 Caps gifts T1 Faker an “unkillable demon cactus”

Faker and Caps almost need no introduction when it comes to their track records in League of Legends. Caps has been a part of Europe’s greatest highs through his long and illustrious career, and Faker put himself on top of the world in League’s early days and has stayed near the top since.

Though they’ve faced each other numerous times, they have enough respect for each other to stay friends. They have surprisingly good on-screen chemistry as well.

However, this meeting of titans had a bizarre ending as G2 Caps presented Faker with a rather unconventional gift: The Unkillable Demon Cactus.

“It was hard to find the cactus because we had to go to like 5 different stores because it’s a rare plant, but we wanted to give you the cactus because you are the unkillable demon king and this is the unkillable demon cactus. Because the cactus doesn’t need a lot of water to survive.”

Faker seemed grateful, but also like he was trying his best to be polite. Sort of like when a kid gets socks from their aunt on Christmas.

That said, Caps’ gift has created a lot of attention. People have fallen in love with the players’ odd yet friendly relationship.

All that said, there is no real “unkillable demon cactus”, it seems that’s just something Caps made up on the spot. And, honestly, it’s hard to tell if that makes his unorthodox gift more or less thoughtful.

Either way, with the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage’s first day set in stone, it remains to be seen if G2 and T1 even end up facing off at this tournament seeing as they’re fighting different opponents.