Wunder praises Caps "1v9 carry" as G2 3-0 Gen.G at Worlds 2020 - Dexerto

G2 Esports smashed Gen.G to reach the League of Legends Worlds 2020 semifinals with a punishing 3-0 victory, as the West’s only hope continues to battle on.

It was this G2 roster that put the nail into the SKT and LCK dynasty’s coffin as they extended their perfect record with a near-flawless victory.

Advertisement

As the final representatives of the LEC at Worlds, the pressure was on for G2 to perform. And, despite a late game three fightback from Gen.G, the Europeans’ victory was never really in doubt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Caps was the star of the show, channeling his Claps form with two dominating Sylas performances and fully stacking his Mejai’s Soulstealer in game two. Perkz was equally exceptional on Jhin, perfectly timing his curtain calls and hitting a beautifully timed QSS on a Twisted Fate gold card in game three.

While Gen.G often came out of the laning phase either even or ahead, G2 destroyed them in teamfights and small skirmishes with better mechanical play and punishing even the slightest Gen.G mispositioning.

Even though Rascal’s Volibear won Gen.G a lone game three teamfight to give them hope, G2 completely outclassed the LCK hopefuls.

Advertisement

The closest G2 came to throwing actually came after the game, when Wunder and Perkz threatened to catapult Caps off the stage.

G2’s performance provides a timely reminder that the west can match anyone in pursuit of the Summoners Cup this year.

Post-game reactions

In each game, G2 managed to force a level one flash out of a Gen.G player. So, despite his exceptional performances on Pantheon and Rakan, support Mikyx was quick to credit G2 analyst Duffman for their “broken” level one success.

Advertisement

Wunder gave his full reaction to the match in a video interview after they closed out the 3-0, praising Caps’ incredible individual performance.

Feels really good to play in another Semifinal man 👍@G2Wunder is here to deliver our quarterfinals recap presented by @MastercardNexus! pic.twitter.com/qI8aQ0C6rL — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) October 18, 2020

G2 botlane substitute P1noy showed us a picture of a thrilled Mikyx:

Advertisement

And, while they lost, Gen.G appeared upbeat and issued this heartwarming message to their supporters:

Tonight's defeat, while heartbreaking, merely marks the end of one chapter of the #GenGLoL team's story. Thank you to our fans for your steadfast support this season and thank you to the players for giving it their all. We'll see you all next season.#TigerNation #Worlds2020 pic.twitter.com/lfdLIFqI2x — 젠지 이스포츠 | Gen.G Esports (@GenG_KR) October 18, 2020

G2 faces LCK champions DAMWON Gaming in the semifinals on Saturday, October 24.