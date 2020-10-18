 Wunder praises Caps "1v9 carry" as G2 3-0 Gen.G at Worlds 2020 - Dexerto
Logo
LoL Worlds 2020

Wunder praises Caps “1v9 carry” as G2 3-0 Gen.G at Worlds 2020

Published: 18/Oct/2020 15:07

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

Caps G2 Esports Gen.G

G2 Esports smashed Gen.G to reach the League of Legends Worlds 2020 semifinals with a punishing 3-0 victory, as the West’s only hope continues to battle on.

It was this G2 roster that put the nail into the SKT and LCK dynasty’s coffin as they extended their perfect record with a near-flawless victory.

Advertisement

As the final representatives of the LEC at Worlds, the pressure was on for G2 to perform. And, despite a late game three fightback from Gen.G, the Europeans’ victory was never really in doubt.

Advertisement

Caps was the star of the show, channeling his Claps form with two dominating Sylas performances and fully stacking his Mejai’s Soulstealer in game two. Perkz was equally exceptional on Jhin, perfectly timing his curtain calls and hitting a beautifully timed QSS on a Twisted Fate gold card in game three.

While Gen.G often came out of the laning phase either even or ahead, G2 destroyed them in teamfights and small skirmishes with better mechanical play and punishing even the slightest Gen.G mispositioning.

Even though Rascal’s Volibear won Gen.G a lone game three teamfight to give them hope, G2 completely outclassed the LCK hopefuls.

Advertisement

The closest G2 came to throwing actually came after the game, when Wunder and Perkz threatened to catapult Caps off the stage.

G2’s performance provides a timely reminder that the west can match anyone in pursuit of the Summoners Cup this year.

Post-game reactions

In each game, G2 managed to force a level one flash out of a Gen.G player. So, despite his exceptional performances on Pantheon and Rakan, support Mikyx was quick to credit G2 analyst Duffman for their “broken” level one success.

Advertisement

Wunder gave his full reaction to the match in a video interview after they closed out the 3-0, praising Caps’ incredible individual performance.

G2 botlane substitute P1noy showed us a picture of a thrilled Mikyx:

Advertisement

And, while they lost, Gen.G appeared upbeat and issued this heartwarming message to their supporters:

G2 faces LCK champions DAMWON Gaming in the semifinals on Saturday, October 24.

League of Legends

LEC host Sjokz responds to Fnatic speech backlash

Published: 18/Oct/2020 11:40

by Luke Edwards
riot esports host sjokz
Riot Games

Share

Worlds 2020

League of Legends Worlds 2020 host Eefje ‘Sjokz’  Depoortere has responded to backlash over her speech after game two of Fnatic’s quarterfinal versus Top Esports.

After Fnatic emphatically won the first two games of the best-of-five, Sjokz delivered a passionate speech, hyping up Fnatic and the LEC, and downplaying the dominance of the LPL.

Advertisement

Top Esports were the favorites to win the whole tournament, so Fnatic going up 2-0 and pushing them to the brink of elimination was a big shock. The stage was set for the LEC and Fnatic to provide one of Worlds’ greatest ever upsets.

Advertisement

However, with a team like Top in contention, it’s never over until it’s over. Top went on to win the next three games in the series in the first reverse sweep in Worlds history.

Fnatic was eliminated, Top progressed to the semifinals and Sjokz was left with egg on her face.

Sjokz responds to backlash

Unsurprisingly, Sjokz’ speech attracted quite a lot of attention. While some just enjoyed the passion on show, others have found an opportunity to trash talk Fnatic and the LEC. The transcription has already been established as a spicy piece of copypasta, which will probably be used to meme Fnatic for quite some time.

Advertisement
After the match, Sjokz defended the segment on Twitter, explaining “our production team and myself made the editorial decision to run it, with the goal of creating meaningful and impactful content.”

It’s fair to say many were hyped up by Sjokz’ words:

But despite her explanation, she still split opinion. The next day, she added further clarification as some fans continued to be critical of the segment. “It’s clear my segment didn’t land with everyone as I wanted it to, and that’s okay!”

Sjokz doesn’t hide her support for the LEC when teams are up against other regions, as it’s the league she works in most often. Her timing of a speech about LEC brilliance before the series was done though, was unfortunate to say the least.

Advertisement

G2 fans will be hoping Sjokz doesn’t deliver a similar speech if they go 2-0 up in their quarter-final vs Gen.G.