Bwipo reportedly leaving Fnatic, eyeing top lane return

Bwipo is reportedly leaving Fnatic after four years with the organization and is looking to return to the top lane for the 2022 season.

Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau will test the free agency market this offseason and is looking to make his transition back into the top lane, according to a Dot report on October 29.

Bwipo spent four years with Fnatic playing top lane, jungle, ADC, and appeared in the 2018 World Championship finals.

The star will look for a new home in 2022, but whether it’s in Europe or somewhere in North America remains unknown at this time.

Bwipo and Fnatic reportedly parting ways

Bwipo will be looking to move back into the top lane for the 2022 season. The top laner turned jungler made the transition for the LEC Summer 2021 split and led the team on an improbable run to the finals.

Reportedly many teams across the world are interested in signing the multi-role superstar. Dot reports that North America’s Team Liquid could be one to shoot an offer at him if current top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris joins another team.

It was a rough Worlds 2021 for the European org. Things got shaky early as FNC announced starting ADC Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp would be missing Worlds due to a family emergency.

This led to so social media drama between Bwipo and Fnatic management. However, it remains unclear what led to his decision to now renew his contract. At the time of writing this, Fnatic has not released an official statement.