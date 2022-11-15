Armut set to sign with Dignitas, according to report

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Turkish top laner İrfan Berk ‘Armut’ Tükek is set to join the LCS on Dignitas for the 2023 season, according to a report from Jaxon.

The 23-year-old League of Legends player has been with MAD Lions for the past two years and has seen international competition as well as top European play. Armut signed a contract extension with MAD Lions on August 4, 2022, through 2024.

Armut has seen the international stage five times in his career, four at the League of Legends World Championship and once at the Mid-Season Invitational. Three of those were with MAD Lions and his best showing was in 2021 when he made it to the Playoffs Stage before falling to DWG KIA.

Domestically, Armut won the LEC playoffs twice in 2021 with MAD Lions. Before his tenure in the League of Legends European Championship, Armut was a star top laner in the Turkish league, qualifying for Worlds twice with SuperMassive Esports and Royal Youth.

Armut bring his talents to North America with Dignitas

Riot Games Armut has been a rock for MAD Lions in the top lane historically.

According to a report from Jaxon, Armut and Dignitas have a verbal agreement that the star top laner will be coming over to NA.

Dignitas is historically one of the worst-performing squads domestically in the League Champions Series, and 2022 was no different.

The team placed seventh and tenth in the league over the spring and summer split respectively, which made them miss out on playoffs in both splits, and has not seen international play since the pre-LCS era.

The organization traditionally goes for domestic talent in the solo lane or South Korean prospects, so signing a European top is a departure for the org. If Armut does manage to come over to North America, he will become the first European top laner Dignitas has signed.

The League of Legends offseason is ongoing as Dignitas could look to add more talent to their 2023 roster to make a push for the organization’s first international berth.