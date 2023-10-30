How to sign up for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta

Square Enix is finally gearing up for the launch of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link on mobile devices, and players can take part early by signing up for the closed beta test, which is due to begin in 2023.

After nearly a year without substantial updates, Square Enix has finally revealed more information about Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, the latest entry in the acclaimed action RPG series. Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is set to launch in 2024, with players taking on the role of Keyblade wielders, who use the power of Disney characters to aid them in battle.

Like Pokemon Go and Monster Hunter Now, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is a GPS-based game where players can engage in activities on a map based on the real world. Unlike similar titles, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link doesn’t actually require traversal, with the player able to access the whole map at any time.

Contents

When is Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test?

Kingdom Hearts 4 might lack a release date, but Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is gearing up for launch. As reported on the official Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link website, there will be different closed beta tests based on the platform. The iOS closed beta test for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will run from November 29 at 7:00 AM (UTC) and end on December 8.

The players on Android systems will have to wait a little longer, however, as Square Enix has announced that the Android closed beta test for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will take place in January 2024, with no solid release date set.

Regions for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test

The Kingdom Hearts fans in North America and Japan are out of luck this time around, as the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test is for Australia and the United Kingdom only!

It’s possible to lie on the application but bear in mind that this is a GPS-based game, so it might not function correctly for those outside the regions used in the closed beta test.

How to apply for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test

To apply for the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test, visit the link on the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link website and follow the instructions.

Go to the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link website and select “Beta Test Application” in the top-right corner.

Tick the boxes labeled Closed Beta Test Application Requirements, Closed Beta Test Precautions, Closed Beta Test Tester Agreement, and Privacy Policy.

Fill out the questionnaire and provide an email address. Go over the results on the next page and hit “Send.”

Once these steps are completed, the application for the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test will be submitted.

Does progress from Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta test carry over to the full game?

Square Enix has confirmed that progress made in the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link closed beta will not carry over to the full game. This means any unlocks or items will be deleted when the full game launches in 2024.

