Kingdom Hearts fans call out rage hype ahead of Summer Game Fest

Kingdom Hearts fans have found themselves in utter turmoil after the Summer Game Fest host confirmed Kingdom Hearts 4 won’t be at the showcase.

It’s been two years since Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced, and Square Enix has remained tight-lipped about the fourth mainline entry. No leaks, information, or snippets have come forth since the reveal.

The lack of communication has been frustrating for Kingdom Hearts fans, and with digital showcases like Summer Game Fest coming up, many were hopeful Square Enix would share some type of update.

Yet those hopes were dashed by SGF host Geoff Keighley during a Q&A livestream before the show. With fans asking about Kingdom Hearts, he replied: “People are setting themselves up for failure, but you guys can keep hoping.”

Keighley’s response sent the community into a frenzy, given it’s been two years of radio silence from Square Enix. The replies to the clip echoed that feeling, as fans mourned the continued lack of information.

After Keighley’s reply made its rounds on social media, the discourse surrounding Kingdom Hearts divided the player base, many of whom disagreed on why it’s taking so long to learn more about the next game’s development.

Many feel Kingdom Hearts 4 is years off due to Disney’s connection to the games, while others think it could be closer than anticipated. What originally started as a brief summary by the SGF host turned into a debate amongst fans, as they all wanted something informative or found themselves angry with Keighley’s delivery.

While Keighley’s statement felt final, few were hopeful he was simply jesting given his tone. That said, if Kingdom Hearts is absent from Summer Game Fest, Disney’s D23 could provide more information when it kicks off on August 9, 2024.