IRL Kick streamer panics as elephant charges at her

Kick streamer ShakoMako was in Sri Lanka visiting an animal sanctuary when she suddenly had to flee for her life to escape a charging elephant.

IRL content has taken the streaming world by storm with creators venturing across the globe to document their travels and share their wild adventures with viewers.

The unpredictable nature of IRL streams can lead to all sorts of mishaps, however, with streamers often confronted by random people or even animals.

On April 17, ShakoMako was at a sanctuary admiring an elephant from afar when it noticed her and began to charge at her.

In an instant, the streamer hurried towards a barricaded fence area and jumped over it to safety as the excited elephant trumpeted.

While she couldn’t film the elephant and escape at the same time, when she was able to show her POV again, the animal had made its way across the path, showing it had made a dash towards her.

“F**k my life,” the startled ShakoMako said. “He wanted to kill me!”

Luckily, no harm was done, but others in the sanctuary who had seen the elephant’s mad dash were concerned, remarking how fast the animal was.

Sri Lanka is home to 61 different sanctuaries that don’t require permission to enter, but has strict rules about hunting or disturbing the wildlife.

This wild incident comes just one day after a startled circus elephant broke through a fence in Montana and took a walk through traffic, confusing drivers who thought they were seeing things.

ShakoMako isn’t the first IRL streamer to have an altercation with an animal. Jinny was once attacked by a wild deer in Denmark while justketh was left bruised when a duck bit her live on Twitch.