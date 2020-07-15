Nadeshot admits he's "afraid" of Ubisoft's new Hyper Scape battle royale

Ubisoft’s entry into the battle royale genre with Hyper Scape has competitive FPS veteran Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag scared to the point that he may never open the game.

The Hyper Scape open beta launched on July 12 as Ubisoft formally opened the floodgates for battle royale fans around the globe. It breathes new life into the last-one-standing genre with fresh takes on old and familiar mechanics. Not only that, but it pushes the pace with an extremely fluid movement system.

Advertisement

With all of these factors combining into an intense 100-player showdown, Hyper Scape has Nadeshot concerned. It’s not quite like other more-tactical games in the genre. You always have to be on the move and thinking on your feet.

While he’s yet to actually drop in for the first time, he shared his impressions based on early Twitch streams. Talking it over alongside fellow 100 Thieves members Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and the recently announced ‘Neekolul,’ Nadeshot explained why he’s worried.

Advertisement

“Let me just say this… I have no idea how the hell I’m going to play this game,” he said. “I am 27 years old and I feel very slow on a keyboard and mouse.” While Hyper Scape will eventually be coming to consoles, the Open Beta is currently only available to PC players. This is a huge concern to the former FPS star as “you’ve got no aim assist on keyboard and mouse, everybody is just soaring.”

“I feel like I’d have to have 50 mg of Adderall coursing through my veins to play this game and I don’t even take Adderall. I’d need five Red Bulls just to comprehend some of the movement that is happening.”

Many of the abilities in Ubisoft’s new battle royale are focused on movement. Some let you leap into the sky for a quick chance to reposition. Meanwhile, other abilities turn you into a ball for a short period of time. These are a big part of why Nadeshot is unsure he’ll “ever play the game.”

Advertisement

No stranger to shooters, Nadeshot cut his teeth in the competitive Call of Duty scene. Before 100 Thieves he was one of the biggest stars under the OpTic Gaming banners. Winning a number of prestigious events and even claiming the first X Games gold medal for an esports competition in 2014. “I’ve been playing FPS games since I was a child, and I am afraid of this game,” he joked.

“It reminds me of when boosters were first introduced in a Call of Duty with Advanced Warfare. People flying through the sky. Just the visibility that you need to have and the movement that you need to be a good player in this game...I just can’t even fathom it. It’s making me sick watching it.”

The relevant topic begins at the 23:55 mark of the video below.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFE3afdLT9s

Nadeshot is yet to actually try Hyper Scape for himself. His opinion could change drastically with some hands-on time. However, it appears he may never even give Ubisoft's new title a go. “I’m f**king scared and I don’t think I’ll play it,” he concluded.

Perhaps his opinion will change over time as the console release is deployed later this year. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed jumping in for the first time, here are our best tips for brand new players.