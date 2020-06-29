Hyper Scape: Release date, closed beta, next-gen details & more

Early information has been released for Ubisoft's next major first-person shooter game, Hyper Scape, and here we've rounded up everything you need to know.

The battle royale genre has been booming for quite some time, and possibly now more than any other time since it kicked off with PUBG and Fortnite back in 2017. Looking around, any new BR title will be kicking things off in competition with the well-established Apex Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, and others very much still reinventing their in-game experiences every week.

That being said, Rod 'Slasher' Breslau claimed Ubisoft were working on something big, and spilled a whole load of details to boot, on June 29. Now that we know Hyper Scape is coming, let's run through the details and answer the big questions you might be asking yourself.

Hyper Scape release date

The brand new first-person shooter is seemingly going to be available very soon, almost like a bolt out of the blue, with Slasher claiming a release date of July 12, 2020.

That won't be the same for all platforms by the sounds of it yet, but we'll run through that later.

Hyper Scape closed beta details

Hyper Scape is heading to closed beta to give streamers and other players a first look at the content, similar to how Apex Legends and Valorant was when they were revealed for the first time.

That beta will be available in the first week or two of July, according to Slasher, with more information presumably to be confirmed soon by the dev team. We know that it will be developed by the Ubisoft Montreal studio, which is the same as Rainbow Six.

Will Hyper Scape be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC?

The next AAA FPS game from this developer will be headed to PC first, according to reports, and then will be rolled out on PS4 and Xbox One soon after.

Confirmed details on the full launch for console is yet to be announced.

Will Hyper Scape be on next-gen consoles?

Hyper Scape information is scarce right now, but if we're expecting to see it on the current set of consoles – just months before the release of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 – there's a good chance that a remastered version will also be coming with it.

Once we know more on that front, we'll be the first to let you know. That's for sure. These two consoles are set for "Holiday 2020" launches.

Hyper Scape: Will it be free-to-play?

It has been confirmed that Hyper Scape, just like many other popular BR games, will indeed be free-to-play.

This has been a really successful tactic deployed by developers in recent times, with the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone being made available for free.

How to get Hyper Scape

As of now, the best guess in terms of where Hyper Scape will be made available will be on Ubisoft Uplay or Steam. These are the two locations where Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can be downloaded on PC.

In terms of console players, presumably, the Xbox and PlayStation stores will have Hyper Scape added to them in the near future as well.

So, there we have it! That's everything we know so far about Ubisoft's next battle royale game. For more information, keep tabs on this page as we'll be updating it as and when news breaks. You can also follow all of our coverage on Twitter @HyperScapeIntel.