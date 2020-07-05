Best way to get your first win in Hyper Scape – tips & tricks

Ubisoft’s new battle royale, Hyper Scape, has a lot of elements to process when first dropping in the game, and a few pointers to navigate the deteriorating world of Neo Arcadia can lead to your first win.

There’s two ways to end a match: eliminate every opponent and be the last remaining team like in most battle royales, or capture the Hyper Scape Crown for 45 seconds in the Showdown phase.

Advertisement

Both win conditions demand players to have a mastery of either the mechanics or movement to survive the fast-paced FPS, especially when you take into consideration all of the hacks and upgrades.

1) Fuse to upgrade gear

To give yourself the best chance at getting your first win in Hyper Scape, don’t settle with your starting weapons or hacks.

Advertisement

A core mechanic in Ubisoft’s BR is the ability to combine the same type of gear to make a better version of it.

Searching supply crates and buildings for your next upgrade can make the difference between fighting for the Crown or looking from the sidelines as an Echo.

2) Hyper Scape is fast, so keep up

There’s no way around it, Hyper Scape leans into its high-mobility gameplay with its vast Metropolitan arena and hacks to avoid fire or push the initiative. This game is one of the more fast-paced battle royales out right now.

Advertisement

Learning the layout of the land as well as how movement works will be essential to not only pick apart an enemy team but avoid fire when an engagement goes sour.

A combination of map awareness, practice with the way the characters move, and the right hacks will keep you up to speed even in the most chaotic of ways to the finish line.

3) Hack combinations

The arsenal in Hyper Scape gives players enough material to test out different gear to suit their playstyle, but if your first win is still alluding you, there are general picks that are more reliable to run than others.

Advertisement

For example, when finding hacks, equipping Slam and Invisibility opens up the map in various scenarios. Slam can be a great way to initiate a fight, but it’s also a brilliant way to scale a large building in a flash.

When the game starts to get rowdy with gunfire and encroaching opponents, Invisibility can provide momentary respite to reload and re-engage on your own terms.

4) Stay in your corner, get on the map

Since players drop from every corner of the map, it’s safer to just get onto the Hyper Scape arena instead of going cross-field to your favorite point of interest.

Read more: Hyper Scape map best landing spots

While this won’t immediately give you your first win, it gives you a fighting chance. Too many times are players trying to cross a wide gap in their Deployment Pod just to come across people who are already looted up.

Just get on the map to start looting, this way you can be better equipped to push onto your desired locations and win more fights – eventually leading to a win.

5) Don’t rush to the Crown

When the game is down to its final moments, it can be tempting to go after the game-winning Crown in the Showdown phase if you haven’t picked up your first win yet.

Read more: All hacks in Hyper Scape and how to use them

Play the map instead, look at which teams are trying to make a move for the Crown and see if you can stay a step ahead of them once they do.

You can rinse-and-repeat for anyone who wants to take the objective. But if you want to try your hand at surviving the 45-second stretch then use a combination of the tips listed above to give yourself the best chance at coming out on top.