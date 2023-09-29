Honkai Star Rail fans praise “magical” character ultimates

Thousands of Honkai Star Rail fans are expressing their love for the game’s “magical” character ultimates, labeling the game as “so well designed.”

A game like Honkai Star Rail has plenty to keep fans engaged, from the multiple characters with rich backgrounds to thrilling battles against challenging enemies. It’s clear that thanks to regular updates and the loveable cast, fans are always finding things to enjoy in the gacha game.

Despite the stunning graphics, rich lore, and epic battles, thousands of players are highlighting the “magical” character ultimates, showcasing their love for both their design and comedy value.

Honkai Star Rail players love the game’s “amazing” ultimates

Posting onto Reddit, one user highlighted how “the ultimates in this game are so good,” going on to share their love for almost every character’s ultimate design and how the developers have done an amazing job implementing such a variety and with some amazing cinematography behind them.

They went on to explain how “Fu Xuan’s ultimate is just magical. Her ENG VA acting was superb during her ultimate. She’s what made me hooked on her character. Luocha literally rips people’s souls out and puts them in a coffin. Welt waves his cane and summons a black hole.

Sampo’s is just gives you his number “SYKE! THAT’S THE WRONG NUMBER!!” He rizzes them up then kills them with it. Imbibitor Lunae not only does “Hmph”, a sigh of disrespect and condescension, he sends his dragon through the chinese shadow realm to drown them… and they’re on land.”

After giving some examples, the user praised the designs, highlighting how “The team did do well crafting these gems.”

It seems the community agrees with this statement, with many taking to the comments to share their love for their favorite ultimate designs.

“Hell yeah, I heavily agree. The ultimates are so amazing and stylish in this game” explained one player, showing off their love for the cinematography of every ultimate they’ve explored.

One user praised the art teams’ talent, making sure to highlight how “one thing Hoyo’s art direction team is really good at is cinematography. Not only are their character designs and animations very well done, but even things like the camera angles are taken into consideration.”

In fact, the ultimates are so good, that some players are even purposefully pulling certain characters just to see their animations: “I purely pulled Fu Xuan because her talent animation is too good to pass on.”

It seems, that while there are a lot of elements players adore about Honkai Star Rail, those battles are made so much better with the game’s “magical” ultimates.