Hogwarts Legacy players stunned by hilarious Nintendo Switch patch notes: “I visibly flinched”

The latest patch notes for the Nintendo Switch port of Hogwarts Legacy has proved a source of amusement for the game’s players on Twitter.

It’s not entirely unusual for games to deliver large patch notes alongside their updates. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl also recently released 81 pages of patch notes for their update 1.3 as an example.

Hogwarts Legacy’s Switch port, which arrived on November 14, 2023, arrived with some setbacks. As a result, fans have been asking for sizeable updates right away, and the December 14 patch stole the show on social media for one reason: Its length.

Seeing the patch notes presented visually provoked a hilarious response on social media.

The quote retweet, which simply said: “PLEASE click on the image”, visually showcased the number of bugs addressed by the recent patch to amusing effect.

The original post was from the Nintendeal account detailing the game’s latest patch notes.

Players of the game quickly interacted with quips about the length and highlighted some of the funnier fixes.

“Addressed Avatar having rainbow colored hair” took me out, commented one user, while another said, “I visbily [sic] flinched… wasn’t expecting this ancient scroll a** patch notes list”.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Hogsmeade was one of the areas addressed by the developers in the latest patch of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy’s release on Switch disappointed some players when the developers left open-world capabilities out of the port.

On top of that, players of the Switch version experienced character bugs and problems with certain areas like Hogsmeade and Hogwarts Castle.

Players of the Switch version of the game have been waiting for the update, which should improve the overall gameplay experience.

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games Bugs with character features have also been addressed for the Switch port.

Although there are claims about a sequel in development, there’s been no announcement from official sources.

There are no plans from Avalanche to release any further additional DLC for the game, but improving the player experience across platforms is something the developers are committed to.