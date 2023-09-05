Hogwarts Legacy players frustrated as Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 outshine Harry Potter game

Hogwarts Legacy players have called the game a “missed opportunity” after seeing some of the features available and the success of RPGs like Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Hogwarts Legacy was seriously tipped to be a Game of the Year contender ahead of release, as Harry Potter fans (and non-fans) alike had the chance to explore the famous wizarding school to a level they never have before.

While it was thoroughly enjoyed by its vast playerbase, in the months since launch there have been several complaints about certain aspects of the game, including accusing the devs “straight up lying” about some of the story content in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the year has progressed Hogwarts Legacy has started to lose its appeal to much of the playerbase as new games come out and the wizarding content runs dry, and many are now of the belief that the game may have fallen seriously short in comparison to some of the other RPGs that came out this year.

Hogwarts Legacy missing features?

Taking to Reddit to air their frustrations, Vegetable-Fox8 said that it made them “sad” to see the features in newer RPGs such as Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

“In Starfield, you can choose different backstories and get different buffs, quests and items,” they explained. “Imagine you choose Hufflepuff and you get an edge in your dealings with magical creatures. Or imagine you choose Slytherin and you get a dark arts buff.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

They continued: “In Baldur’s Gate your choices matter, endings change and you can lock yourself out of some quests … [and] If I actually had magic you can bet I would use it to Accio a teacup towards me and not to be murdering dozens of randos throughout the countryside.”

Article continues after ad

Many players were in agreement and didn’t hide their disdain for some of the gameplay. One even said: “The gameplay, graphics and such were fine for the most part, but none of that excuses principal flaws like a terrible main story, no character development, or the fact that your choices make no impact in what is meant to be an RPG.”

Article continues after ad

Others were more positive, explaining that the Hogwarts Legacy sequel could provide an opportunity for developers Portkey Games to expand their gameplay and provide an even grander experience for Hogwarts Legacy players.

Article continues after ad

Portkey will no doubt be looking at games such as Baldur’s Gate and Starfield for inspiration and ways to improve their forthcoming titles, but whether that translates to a possible Hogwarts Legacy 2 remains to be seen.